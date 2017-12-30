‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe’s Warning, Andre’s Admission, Honest Abe, And Brady Pushes Sonny

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal it will be a shocking start to 2018. Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) has a warning. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) shares his feelings. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) has an honest conversation with his son. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) pushes Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) buttons. However, that isn’t all. There is a lot going on with the Salemites in the upcoming week.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, DOOL spoilers for the upcoming week reveal a lot of things are going to happen in Salem. Remember, there is no episode on Monday, so it will be a short week. However, that doesn’t mean there will be any less drama.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will kiss Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) again. Despite trying to build a relationship with Sonny, it just isn’t going to happen. Will can’t get Paul out of his head. The kiss will lead to the amnesiac ending things with Sonny. This will also cause Brady to push Sonny’s buttons. It seems that Brady is determined to make enemies everywhere he goes.

On Tuesday, also expect to see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) determined to make Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) pay. She is angry that he slept with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Even though “Rope” were broken up at the time, it could cause problems when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) finds out.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday tease that Chloe gives Brady a warning. This is also the day that Will Horton ends things with Sonny, She Knows reported.

On Thursday, Abe has an honest talk with his son, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). As for Rafe, he finally figures out exactly what Ciara knows and why she is so angry with him.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday will focus on Andre DiMera. Last week, Abigail (Marci Miller) got him to admit his true feelings for Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). He will finally tell Kate how he really feels. However, does she feel the same way?

