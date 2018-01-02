Diabetes Drug Found To Reverse Memory Loss Could Lead To New Treatment For Alzheimer’s Disease

Scientists have found that a drug for diabetes could also reverse memory loss in mice. This discovery could lead to a novel treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Brain Research. The study was led by Professor Christian Holscher of Lancaster University in the U.K. and other colleagues, according to Medical Xpress.

Professor Holscher said that the novel treatment could lead to the development of a new treatment for chronic neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. Meanwhile, Dr. Doug Brown, the director of research and development at Alzheimer’s Society, said that it has been almost 15 since new treatments have been found for Alzheimer’s disease. He further said that this research could make it faster to get promising new drugs for people suffering from this medical condition.

In the study, the scientists tested this diabetes drug, called a triple receptor, to treat Alzheimer’s disease. They used a mice model, which were created to have particular genes similar to Alzheimer’s disease in humans.

The scientists let the mice age, resulting in a fully developed disease that damaged the mice’s brain. Afterward, they gave them the drug and conducted a maze test to gauge their memory.

An experimental diabetes drug may improve certain aspects of memory and thinking ability and limited brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s, presenting a promising avenue for research into better treatments. Read more: https://t.co/Iq09oHTpMy #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/vTdQbCg1Wa — AlzheimersResearchUK (@ARUKnews) January 2, 2018

The results showed that the mice that showed signs of Alzheimer’s disease had improved learning and memory skills. The mice also had reduced amounts of plaque in the brain. Plaque is associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, the scientists also found a reduction of levels of chronic inflammation in their brains and oxidative stress. There was also a slower rate of nerve cell loss and increased nerve cell protection in the brain, according to Newsweek.

Professor Holscher said that the research indicates the novel triple receptor drug as a promising and potential treatment for Alzheimer’s. However, more dose-response tests and direct comparisons with other drugs have to be examined to determine if this new drug is superior to previous ones, which were the older version of this drug that found to have promising results to those with Alzheimer’s or mood disorders.