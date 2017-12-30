‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Will Update With New Customization Options, More DLC, And A New Chapter In 2018

Over the years, seven pieces of downloadable content and one new chapter were introduced to The Elder Scrolls Online. The MMORPG continues to add free content and paid DLC since it launched in 2014 on PC and in 2015 on consoles. In 2018, players can expect even more dungeons, delves, and adventures. The upcoming year even includes a new chapter like the Morrowind expansion released this year.

In total, three new DLCs and one new chapter are expected to release throughout 2018 for The Elder Scrolls Online, the first of which is the new Dragon Bones DLC that includes a few new dungeons. This forthcoming DLC is similar to Shadows of the Hist and Horns of the Reach. Although these DLCs contain only dungeon content, players can unlock loyalty rewards like a unique personality and an emote from them. New skins and other cosmetics are often included as well. Dragon Bones will likely provide similar rewards alongside new Nord-themed dungeons.

The remaining two DLCs and the new chapter for the game are unknown at this time. However, other new content for 2018 is confirmed in a blog post by the game’s developers. According to the official site, players can expect a free update to add a new way to customize their characters’ appearances. Currently, players can create custom armor with specific motifs to achieve a certain look. They can also use costumes that completely change the entire wardrobe of a character. In 2018, players of The Elder Scrolls Online will likely be able to go further with character customization with the Transmogrify system.

Bethesda

The ability to transmogrify gear was confirmed for the MMORPG recently in a tweet on the game’s official Twitter. This feature is probably the one mentioned in the latest blog post as a “long-awaited feature that everyone who cares about their characters’ appearance will love.” If the name is any indication, this system will finally let players alter the appearance of their armor without completely overriding their entire wardrobe with a costume.

This new customization option and the ability to store items in personal homes are coming in the free base patch alongside the release of the Dragon Bones DLC. The patch is free to all while the new DLC will require a purchase to play. The DLC can be purchased from the Crown Store or players can use an active subscription to ESO Plus to experience it.

Dragon Bones and its base patch are coming soon to The Elder Scrolls Online. Two more paid DLCs, free patches, and a new chapter are scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2018. New Crown Store content is undoubtedly on the way as well.

The game constantly updates with new Crown Store items, patches, and more on a relatively consistent basis. Right now, players can pick up the Winter Garland Dapple Gray horse from the in-game store. As the Inquisitr reported, the horse is only available until January 2 at which time it will be removed from the Crown Store. Players of The Elder Scrolls Online can anticipate a plethora of new items from the Crown Store in 2018, too.