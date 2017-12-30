Caleb Williams Clears Up Rumors About If He Is Dating Jana Duggar

The rumors have been flying for a while now that Jana Duggar is courting Caleb Williams. So far, Jana and Caleb have been quiet about it, but that isn’t the case now. Jana still isn’t saying a word, but Caleb finally went to his Instagram page to speak out about the rumors and he says they are just friends. That will surprise a lot of people who thought that they were dating and that Jana might have finally found her man.

He revealed that over the last few months, the rumors have spread like crazy. There have been rumors of Jana courting several people, but they had all denied it. Now, Caleb is denying these reports as well. He says that he is not courting Jana Duggar and that they are simply just friends. This should stop the speculation for the couple for a while at least. Caleb Williams is around the Duggar family a lot and that is what made fans think that it was probably true that they were dating each other.

Caleb Williams wants everyone to know that he is not dating Jana. So far, she has been quiet about it, but that is the way she normally is and she doesn’t speak out about things like that. If Jana is courting someone, the Duggars would probably let fans know. She is the oldest of the Duggar girls to still live at home and not be dating someone. The fans want her to find love, but it just hasn’t happened for her yet, but she has also made it clear that she is waiting on the right guy and won’t just settle.

Don’t miss the new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC in the spring. The official return date hasn’t been revealed yet, but the show is coming back. It doesn’t sound like Caleb will be there since he isn’t actually courting Jana, according to his recent post. You never know when Jana Duggar will find love, but the fans really want to see it finally happen for her.