‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tyler Christopher On Stefan DiMera, New Heir Taking Over Family Home, Business

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Stefan O. DiMera’s intentions, at least some of them. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actor Tyler Christopher discussed his character and storyline. In addition to taking over the mansion, he will also go after DiMera Enterprises.

Most people who watch soap operas recognize Christopher from General Hospital. He played the role of Nikolas Cassadine for 20 years. Now that he is on DOOL, the GH alum hopes to play Stefan DiMera for that same amount of time.

As for what to expect from Stefan on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers from the publication revealed some information. He has business savvy, much like his General Hospital character. Head writer Ron Carlivati also used some terms to describe Stefan to Tyler. He is a power player who comes into Salem with a plan to take over the DiMera business.

“Ron described this character as kind of a power player just coming into town wielding a big stick and taking over the DiMera business. He picks up where his father left off and sort of takes over the town and everyone is like, ‘Who is this guy?'”

Since Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) just took back his rightful place as head of DiMera Enterprises, how will Stefan’s appearance affect his position? The two will butt heads, but it won’t just be about business. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Stefan is smitten with Abigail (Marci Miller). He also wants to move into the mansion and “Chabby” becomes concerned he might take Thomas’ inheritance.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that the DiMera family won’t be the only one shocked. Stefan is also a Kiriakis and comes into town taking over where his father left off. Everyone in Salem is in awe, wondering who this Stefan person is and what he is going to do next. Stefan DiMera offers no apologies for who he is or what he does, either. He is proud to be Stefano’s son and is looking forward to taking over.

It was also reported that Stefan bought the bank that holds the DiMera mansion mortgage. This is what was meant by him owning the estate. He will ask to move in under the guise of wanting to know his family better. However, it is clear he might have another agenda.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there might be some competition between Chad and Stefan, especially when it concerns Abigail. Not only does he have a crush on her, but she gets quite an eyeful in two weeks. Now, all fans know how much “Chabby” love each other, SoapCentral reported. However, Stefan DiMera is a powerful force. Will she be able to resist his advances for long?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.