America’s Flat Earth Movement Growing, Believers Set To Prove Their ‘Alternative Physics’

It started as a meme and now it’s growing into a full-blown belief system.

Flat Earth Movement simply started as a joke on social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and 9Gag. The responses about proving the Earth is flat were sarcastic at best. However, when “Mad” Mike Hughes decided to take on the challenge himself, his followers grew.

The Flat Earther’s Twitter account is verified with almost 35,000 followers. They also have a website with different merchandise to pay homage to the Flat Earth Society. Though these all still look like a parody of science, the Economist reports that this is a growing group of real people believing in a non-rounded Earth.

“Some may be surprised to learn that people still hold such views. After all, the Earth has been photographed from space. But such photos could have been faked by the evil forces who secretly control the world, right?”

Over the past two years, the searches for Flat Earth on Google have tripled. With big names like the rapper B.o.B backing the idea with an annual Flat Earther Conference, many are now starting to see the light. However, the question remains: Why do they believe in a flat Earth?

Conspiracy Theories Are Sexy

America’s flat-earth movement appears to be growing https://t.co/fyxXxmnasP — The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 6, 2017

With the access to the World Wide Web, it is impossible to ignore the proof that the Earth is round. There are also thousands of accounts from NASA as well as other international space stations with photos from space showing how round the Earth is.

On this day, 2 years ago I told my family about #FLATearth ???? ????Happy Holidays!???? #Christmas2017 pic.twitter.com/GXROKHCaRe — Flat Earth (@nocurvature) December 25, 2017

Nonetheless, these do not deter the beliefs of the Flat Earthers. For them, the skylines and the horizons prove what they are claiming.

They also used history to back up their claims. The Flat Earth Theory started during the Middle Ages in Europe. Following the footsteps of 19th-century lecturer Dr. Samuel Birley Rowbotham, the Flat Earthers plan to distribute this knowledge to as many people as possible.

I have all the scientific knowledge I need to know on a supposed-8,000 mile diameter ball, you shouldn't be able to see the Chicago skyline 65 miles away. It should be under a half mile of "curvature" — and yet here it is. Happy Kwanzaa! #ItsFlatFolks pic.twitter.com/zuVoDMp75d — New Atlantis (@EFT_Seattle) December 16, 2017

According to Yahoo, the Flat Earth Theory was disproved long ago, but there are still societies that “promote the illogical belief.”

As a response to Yahoo calling out the Flat Earth Society “illogical,” the site noted that the attention is helping them build their case even further.

A frequent comment we receive: "I've been on a plane and seen the Earth's curvature!" No, you haven't. #flatearth #flatearth2017 pic.twitter.com/gxipr23y51 — Flat Earth Society (@FlatEarthOrg) April 18, 2017

People may have believed it was just sarcastic trolls lurking around the web, but the Flat Earth Society is really out there to prove everybody wrong.