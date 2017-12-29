Even Vinny From ‘Jersey Shore’ Is Trying To Teach Donald Trump About The Reality Of Global Warming

Donald Trump may not believe in global warming, but luckily he has fellow reality television star and Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino to set him straight.

After Trump fired off a dismissive tweet about the recent cold snap across the United States apparently disproving the theory of human-made climate change, critics spoke up to correct what they said was Trump’s woeful misunderstanding of the difference between weather and climate.

Trump has long been a critic of global warming, at points calling it a conspiracy cooked up by the Chinese in order to make the United States less competitive in the global marketplace. He put those beliefs into action earlier this year when he pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord, a pledge to reduce carbon emissions. The move was met with widespread criticism and left the U.S. as the only nation in the world not part of the pledge.

Trump’s latest musings on global warming came earlier this week when he fired off a tweet dismissing the idea and apparently pointing to cold temperatures as proof.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

Climate scientists across the globe spoke up to correct Donald Trump, noting that local weather patterns are not indicative of global warming. Many of them derided the president, making fun of his simplistic and incorrect line of thinking.

Shaena Montanari, a paleontologist and member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, mocked Trump for his global warming skepticism, CNBC noted.

Global warming is fake because it is cold where I am

No one in the world is starving because I have food in my kitchen

Poverty isn't real because I just got paid

And around we go

Forever. — Shaena Montanari (@DrShaena) December 29, 2017

After chilly forecast, Trump tweets U.S. 'could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming' https://t.co/lcE7LZ4VWL — Tom Walker (@TomWalker24) December 29, 2017

But Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino had a more diplomatic approach, attempting to teach Donald Trump a bit about the complexities of global climate patterns.

“I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions,ocean patterns, jet streams and s**t like that,” he tweeted in reply to Trump.

The tweet got quite a bit of attention, but Guadagnino noted that his television persona of being a fun-loving party guy doesn’t mean he’s uninformed on global issues.

Per my last tweet about global warming and ppl saying it’s bad when someone from “jersey shore” educates the president etc.I get the joke but why does having a summer shore house automatically make u stupid?No smart ppl ever partied with friends on weekends? — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 29, 2017

So, while Donald Trump appears to be ignoring the pleas from climate scientists worldwide, he may be more inclined to listen to a fellow 2000s reality television star.