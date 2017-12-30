Scheana Marie’s Ex-Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta Spends Time With Lala Kent’s Boyfriend In Miami

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent appear to be enjoying a couples getaway in Miami.

Days after the finalization of Randall Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two young daughters, Lala Kent announced that she was heading to Miami on Twitter at the same time that her boyfriend announced on Instagram that he and his kids, London and Rylee, were headed to the same destination for New Year’s Eve.

A short time later, Randall Emmett resurfaced on Instagram, where he confirmed that he and Robert Parks-Valletta, the former boyfriend of Scheana Marie, were enjoying a day on the water.

“Amazing day on boat in Miami with friends and family,” Randall Emmett wrote in the caption of an Instagram clip that featured him jet skiing.

While Randall Emmett also included the tags of a number of his friends, including Scheana Marie’s ex-boyfriend and a man named Lorne Greenberg, he didn’t tag Lala Kent. That said, Greenberg recently posted an image of himself and Kent working on a film titled The Row, confirming he was in the know with the Vanderpump Rules star.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were first linked to one another in 2015 after being seen together at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills in January of that year. However, they weren’t seen kissing until earlier this month, just weeks before Emmett’s divorce was finalized. That said, Kent has refused to admit to dating a married man and maintained for months that her boyfriend does not have a wife.

Although Lala Kent’s boyfriend will not be seen during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, he has been spending plenty of time with Lala Kent and her co-stars in recent weeks and recently traveled to Las Vegas with a number of the show’s cast members, including Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and James Kennedy.

To see more of Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.