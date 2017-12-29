‘Young And The Restless’ Scoop: Mal Young Hints Recasts And Fresh Faces In Genoa City

The first of many changes happened on The Young and the Restless after executive producer Mal Young took over as head writer. More changes will hit Genoa City, and the Y&R EP promises an exciting year ahead. New faces will pop up in GC, some will be recasts while others will be completely new characters. Young offered some details on what he has in mind for The Young and the Restless and how he plans to earn loyal viewers from here on out.

First Of Many Appearances

It has been a hectic week on The Young and the Restless, and spoilers tease one absentee character will come home to GC. Kyle might make his way back to town after causing quite a stir in Jabot. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) fought over the CEO position in Jabot. During the election, Kyle sent a vote through a courier, and his vote served as the tiebreaker. It led to Jack’s greatest nightmare: being kicked out of Jabot.

Jack is still reeling from what Kyle did, and he will do everything in his power to be the CEO again. Kyle might arrive in Genoa City and face Jack’s wrath. While in town, he might also hook up with someone.

Speaking of returning faces, Young and the Restless fans will definitely feel renewed hope for Adam Newman’s resurrection. Mal Young avoided all questions about Adam and refused to comment if the soap will bring back any actor who played the role before. He may have mentioned bringing in more characters next year, but there’s an indication that he plans to resurrect Adam.

2018 Plans For The Young And The Restless

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Mal Young responded in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that he plans to make more changes in Y&R.

“We’re not going to rest on our laurels. Just when you think you got things worked out, we’re going to shake things up.”

Furthermore, Young shared that the team behind the CBS soap has one mantra. They want viewers to say “I never saw that coming” every day as they’re watching The Young and the Restless. He also teased more surprises in Genoa City, and there will also be long-awaited reunions.