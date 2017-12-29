Dog Found Frozen To Death On Owner’s Front Porch — ‘Frozen Solid,’ Describes Humane Society Staff

An investigation is underway after a dog was spotted curled up on its owner’s front porch and not moving. The Toledo Humane Society was called out to the home where they found a 3-year-old dog dead and frozen solid.

According to the New York Daily News, the dog was an American bully whose name was Nanas. Another dog that belonged to the man who lives in the home was found inside the house shivering from the cold.

The man, who lives in the King Street home in Toledo, Ohio, told police and the authorities from the Humane Society that he had recently fallen on hard times. Victor Vallejo Sr. said that the power to his home was shut off and he had been staying here and there, but coming back every day to feed the dogs.

Megan Brown, who is the cruelty investigator with the humane society, said she doesn’t know how long the dog was outside in the cold, but she described the dog as “frozen solid” when it was found. The other dog, a bully named Haze, was shivering inside the cold house without heat.

Neither of the dogs had any food or water, said Brown. It looked to her as if the dead dog had attempted to get under a blanket that was on the porch or that the blanket had blown off the dog, reports the New York Daily News. She called Nanas’ death “a very needless death.” The other dog was taken by the Humane Society.

Vallejo said that he had the house locked up tight and he has no idea how the dog got outside in the cold. Although Vallejo told reporters that his dogs had plenty of food and water, Brown had said there wasn’t any there for the dogs. The Humane Society is pursuing charges of animal cruelty against Vallejo.

With the cold temperatures spreading across the nation today, many dog owners want to know just how cold is too cold for your dog. According to Pet MD, all dogs are different when it comes to how they fare in the cold, and a lot has to do with the type of fur they have, their age, size, and their health.

The cold starts to feel like cold in most dogs when the temperature dips below 45°F, which is a temperature that could cause some dogs who are averse to the cold to feel uncomfortable. Pet MD recommends,

“When temperatures fall below 32°F, owners of small breed dogs, dogs with thin coats, and/or very young, old, or sick dogs should pay close attention to their pet’s well-being. Once temperatures drop under 20°F, all owners need to be aware that their dogs could potentially develop cold-associated health problems like hypothermia and frostbite.”

The temperatures in New England over the past few days have rendered the outside world excruciatingly cold for humans and pets. This is not the type of cold you want to leave your dogs exposed to for any length of time. With temperatures in the single digits, bringing your dog out to do its business and then right back into the warm house is the thing to do.