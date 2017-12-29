Lala Kent Says She And Her Allegedly ‘Married Boyfriend’ Have Been Dating For A Year In ‘Pump Rules’ Preview

Lala Kent is facing new allegations of having a “married boyfriend” on the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, which airs this coming Monday.

In a new sneak peek, Lala Kent is seen sitting down with Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie, who informs her that their co-star, Katie Maloney, has been discussing her “married boyfriend” yet again — and claiming that the reality star’s mystery man is still married to his wife.

As Scheana Marie explained in the Entertainment Tonight preview clip, the women were discussing Lala Kent’s recent travels on a private jet when Katie Maloney brought up the idea that Kent’s boyfriend was still married and suggested Scheana Marie go ask his wife if she doesn’t believe her.

Although Randall Emmett’s name was never mentioned in the scene, Kent has been linked to the film producer since 2015 and claimed in the preview clip of Vanderpump Rules that she and her man had been dating for a year. Kent then said that her boyfriend wasn’t married.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent was confronted about dating a married man named Randall during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 but insisted that her boyfriend wasn’t married. That said, there have been several clues regarding Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett over the past several months and earlier this month, the two were caught kissing.

While Lala Kent has continuously claimed that her boyfriend isn’t married for the last year, Randall Emmett was, in fact, married up until last week. While his former wife, Ambyr Childers filed for divorce in January of this year, the now-ex-couple wasn’t officially divorced until December 22, as Page Six revealed, which means that if Kent was referring to Emmett in the Vanderpump Rules clip, she was not being honest.

It also means that when Kent and Emmett were caught kissing earlier this month, he was still married to Childers, the mother of his two children.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.