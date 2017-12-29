Outrage As Trump Fires 16 HIV/AIDS Presidential Advisory Council Members Via FedEx Letter With No Explanation

President Donald Trump is getting so much attention for a recent set of firings that the search term “Trump HIV” is showing up as a suggested term when one types the name Trump into Twitter. That could be due to the recent report that circulated via the New York Times, wherein the publication claimed Trump said Haitians all suffer from AIDS and that Nigerians would not want to return to their “huts” in Africa after seeing the U.S., as reported by the Inquisitr. The White House hit back against those claims, stating that Trump never said all Haitians have AIDS, however, the White House has not denied reports that all leftover members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS have been fired via a FedEx letter.

According to the Daily Beast, the remaining 16 members of the HIV/AIDS council learned on Wednesday, December 27, that they were being fired. It was news that was FedExed to the HIV/AIDS group members from the White House. However, the reasons why the HIV/AIDS council members were being fired wasn’t made clear to them.

As reported by the Washington Post, the count of the members of the HIV/AIDS council to the president dwindled to zero members after the letter went out en masse this week. Previously, six members of the HIV/AIDS council quit in June to protest what they claimed amounted to Trump and his administration not doing much for the HIV/AIDS topic.

As news of the firings spreads online, so does the outrage against Trump firing the remaining members of the HIV/AIDS council, many of whom were appointed to their roles by former President Barack Obama. A search for “Trump HIV on Twitter” results in plenty of heated comments about the Trump administration’s actions.

Gabriel Maldonado of TruEvolution Inc., a “501(c)3 org dedicated to fighting for LGBT justice and advocating for the prevention and elimination of HIV/AIDS,” said he was an Obama appointee who was scheduled to remain until 2018. That is, until he was unceremoniously fired via a FedEx envelope. Gabriel called the firings “completely unheard of and unprofessional practices.”

Maldonado said that the Trump camp might want to appoint their own HIV/AIDS council members.

“Like any administration, they want their own people there. Many of us were Obama appointees. I was an Obama appointee and my term was continuing until 2018.”

However, on social media and beyond, Trump is being accused of not doing enough to tackle HIV/AIDS issues.