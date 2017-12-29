Brandi Glanville Says She And Kim Richards Speak Quite Often: ‘She Blew Up My Phone Last Night’

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are no longer starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still friends.

Although Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards haven’t been seen together for some time, the Famously Single star and mother of two revealed during the “Drinking and Tweeting” episode of her Brandi Glanville Podcast that she and Richards are actually quite close and talk frequently.

“I still speak to Kim quite often,” Brandi Glanville explained to her listeners, via a report by All About the Real Housewives on December 29. “In fact, she blew up my phone last night while I was trying to sleep.”

Brandi Glanville went on to say that if anyone doubted their communication, she could show them her missed calls. As she explained, there was quite a lot.

Brandi Glanville joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 2 as a friend of Adrienne Maloof’s and during Season 3, she was upgraded to a full-time cast member. As for Kim Richards, she was one of the members of the original season’s cast but took on a part-time role after the show’s fifth season due to a couple of shocking arrests in 2015.

As fans will recall, Kim Richards has been struggling with alcoholism for several years and infamously took one of her former husband’s pain pills during Season 5. Then, after an arrest for public intoxication months later, she checked herself into rehab.

Because Brandi Glanville has been known for her dislike of Kim Richards’ sister, Kyle Richards, and her occasional drunken behavior, many have grown concerned about how her friendship with Richards could impact the former reality star. That said, Richards appears to be sober at the moment and has been spending a ton of time with her family, including Kyle Richards, in recent weeks.

Although Kim and Kyle Richards appear to be staying close, Kim did not join Kyle earlier this year for production on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and isn’t expected to make any cameos on the new season.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.