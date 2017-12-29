Brandi Glanville And Yolanda Hadid Are No Longer Friends: ‘RHOBH’ Star Slams Her For Being ‘One-Sided’

Brandi Glanville is no longer speaking to her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Yolanda Hadid.

According to a new report, Brandi Glanville recently targeted Yolanda Hadid as “one-sided” during a “Drinking and Tweeting” episode of her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

On December 29, All About the Real Housewives shared details of the former reality star’s recent podcast episode, claiming that Brandi Glanville cut ties with Yolanda Hadid after being crushed by a few excerpts from her former co-star’s memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease. As fans may know, Hadid said in the book that none of the members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast were her true friends.

“I have been in her house like over a dozen times, no cameras. Like always calling, always checking in, always going over especially to the condo before she moved,” Brandi Glanville explained to listeners.

As Brandi Glanville explained, she was there for Yolanda Hadid throughout her split from David Foster in late 2015 and continued to contact her after they split. So, when Hadid said in her book that she wasn’t friends with any of her former co-stars, Glanville was quite taken aback.

Brandi Glanville continued on to listeners, stating that while she frequently made contact with Yolanda Hadid in hopes of catching up and spending time together, Hadid rarely returned to favor. So, rather than continue to contact her to no avail, Glanville washed her hands of their relationship.

Brandi Glanville was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a part-time cast member during the show’s second season, and one year later, as Yolanda Hadid was added, her role was increased to full-time.

Brandi Glanville went on to say that she was disappointed to see that Yolanda Hadid had recalled the details of their relationship in such an inaccurate manner and noted that she had gone to Hadid’s house without Bravo TV cameras at least 20 times. Meanwhile, Hadid has never been to Glanville’s home when she wasn’t being presented with an opportunity to film a scene for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.