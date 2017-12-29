‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Files For Divorce From Wife Of 16 Years

Jason Beghe could easily be called the star of Chicago P.D. because of his portrayal of Hank Voight. He is the head of Intelligence, though there are some shady dealings happening outside of the law. Beghe has held the role since the show debuted, gaining praise for his work throughout the five seasons it has been on the air. There isn’t much publicly known about the actor as he keeps his private life locked up and only reveals what he wants to when he feels it is necessary.

Last month, Deadline revealed that Jason Beghe had been investigated by NBC, the network where Chicago P.D. has aired since the beginning. The investigation reportedly happened in 2016, but it was only recently mentioned. Beghe admitted that there were some anger issues, and he offered an apology to those that he might have hurt because of his actions. Rumors of complaints about his behavior from the cast members and crew swirled for years, but nothing was confirmed until last month.

Aside from the issues at work, Jason Beghe reportedly had issues at home. According to The Blast, Jason Beghe filed for divorce from his wife of 16 years yesterday. The date listed when the two separated was May of 2016, ironically around the same time NBC was looking into him. Beghe shares two children with his soon-to-be ex-wife, and he is asking for joint legal and physical custody. This is shocking news, especially since they two have allegedly been separated for well over a year. It appears Jason is willing to pay spousal support, though an amount was not listed on the paperwork. He has also asked for a few properties to be excluded from the divorce, citing he had inherited them prior to the marriage.

It appears this divorce could be quick and simple for Jason Beghe and his estranged wife. There is speculation that his anger issues contributed to their split as the date of separation is around the time of the NBC investigation. Chicago P.D. fans have wondered whether or not Beghe was the reason Sophia Bush left the show after four seasons, and now, it looks like that is a plausible assumption. No names have been given regarding the complaints filed with the network, but cast members and crew members have been mentioned on several occasions.

Over the last six months, there have been no new complaints against Jason Beghe at all. He has admitted to getting help to deal with his anger, which is something that could go a long way to save his career. Chicago P.D. wouldn’t be the same without Hank Voight.