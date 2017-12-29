Olivia Munn Blames Eva Longoria For ‘Baby Bump’ After An Awkward Massage

Don’t eat at Eva Longoria’s house unless trying to gain weight. Olivia Munn learned it the hard way, and she’s starting her post-holiday diet early.

The holidays, which usually involve high-calorie feasts, lots of carbs and overeating, are often the reason many people start dieting on January 1. But Olivia Munn, 37, had to cut her holiday celebrations short after an awkward massage.

Olivia Munn, who has never been married and has no children, detailed her recent awkward encounter with a massage therapist on Thursday. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress took to Instagram stories to reveal why she’s cutting back on calories during the holiday season.

“Masseuse just pointed to my stomach and said, ‘Baby?’ Ummmm no. No baby in my belly,” Munn wrote, adding that it was Eva Longoria’s “delicious home-cooking” to blame for her “baby bump.”

Munn was quick to add that she will not be waiting until the holiday season is over to jumpstart her New Year’s diet. In fact, Olivia Munn’s diet started as early as on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Munn and Longoria celebrated Christmas together, with the pals cooking Christmas dinner together. And that’s when Munn believes her “food bump” was “conceived,” as Longoria was pretty much the executive chef that day, and Munn served as a sous-chef de cuisine.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Munn documented her Christmas celebrations with Longoria, and fans could clearly see that the Desperate Housewives star handled all the cooking single-handedly, while Munn fooled around and made it look as if she was helpful in the kitchen. At one point of Munn’s Instagram Story, viewers could even hear Longoria tell her bestie to stop “chopping air” and help her out with meal preparations.

It’s not surprising that Munn gained weight while celebrating Christmas with Longoria, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston. Longoria eats for two, so Munn had to adjust her eating habits to keep up with her friend.

The 42-year-old actress, who married Baston in May 2016, is expected to deliver her first child in early 2018. However, Longoria has remained tight-lipped about the exact due date.

Interestingly, Longoria debuted the first photos of her baby bump during her Christmas celebrations with Munn earlier this week.