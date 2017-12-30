Colin Jost Excited To Be Third Husband Of Scarlett Johansson Despite Baby Daughter

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost may have only been dating for a few months, but things are moving fast. Despite the fact that the 32-year-old actress signed her divorce papers and settled on split custody for her baby daughter in September, her new boyfriend, Colin Jost, can’t wait to put a ring on her again. Seeing how they just made their relationship public by posing for a picture at the 2017 Museum of Natural History gala, things are in the fast lane for the new Hollywood couple.

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to marriage. Her first husband was Ryan Reynolds, who now has two daughters after marrying Blake Lively. The 32-year-old actress has spoken about how her immense success in the movie industry triggered the falling out.

“The logistics of being with another actor are challenging,” Scarlett said to Cosmopolitan. “There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”

Then she married Romain Dauriac in 2014 and had her first child with him a year later. He is a French journalist, who is a manager of a creative agency. They finalized their divorce this past September, in which they agreed to share the custody of their baby daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

For Scarlett, romance came back into her life quickly. She was spotted locking lips with SNL head writer Colin Jost, and soon after that, at the gala in New York. Then they signed off the Saturday Night Live’s December 16 episode by holding hands.

Scarlett Johansson shares passionate kiss with SNL's Colin Jost in NYC following months of romance rumors https://t.co/OwWUTYvTzD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2017

The latest rumor for the couple is that Colin is itching to go down on one knee. The source close to the writer revealed that the 35-year-old comic is “telling friends he wants to marry her.”

“He loves to take her out and show her off,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He’s head over heels.”

Colin Jost did express just how much in love he is with her in a recent interview.

“She’s wonderful,” he said in an interview. “She’s pretty cool… it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Despite the wedding plans that Colin has on his mind, it looks like Scarlett is committed to fulfilling her role as a mother. She was seen co-parenting her daughter this holiday season with her ex-husband, making sure that the public saw that she patched things up with Romain.

Scarlett Johansson reunites with ex Romain Dauriac to take Rose to the cinema https://t.co/tIfn1Itjnl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 4, 2017

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost met while filming a special episode of SNL this year.