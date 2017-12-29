LuAnn De Lesseps Is Headed To Rehab After Drunken Arrest: Read The ‘RHONY’ Star’s Statement

LuAnn de Lesseps is checking herself into treatment after an embarrassing arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve.

Following news claiming the Real Housewives of New York City star threatened to kill police and became violent with at least one, the longtime reality star and mother of two has released a statement, confirming she will be seeking professional help for alcohol abuse.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” LuAnn de Lesseps said in a statement to People Magazine on December 29. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center.”

According to LuAnn de Lesseps, she is committed to turning her unfortunate arrest into a life-changing event and insisted that her recent actions do not reflect her values or her true character. She then apologized for the events of this weekend’s arrest and said she has nothing but the greatest respect for law enforcement and the job they do each day.

Following her arrest, the Real Housewives of New York City star was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and making threats against a public servant. As People Magazine revealed, LuAnn de Lesseps and a mystery man were discovered trespassing in a hotel room at the Colony Hotel in the wee hours of the morning on December 24 and refused to leave when asked.

The reality star then reportedly pushed a police officer and slammed a door in his face before telling him, “I’m going to kill you all.”

LuAnn de Lesseps was celebrating the holidays with her family when her dramatic arrest took place.

LuAnn de Lesseps was ultimately released from jail after the incident but is expected to return to Florida on January 25 for a hearing on the case.

After the arrest was made public, LuAnn de Lesseps told fans on Twitter that she was in an extremely fragile emotional state after returning to Palm Beach, Florida, one year after marrying her now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr.

LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, and Tinsley Mortimer, have been filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City for the past several weeks. No word yet on when the series will return to Bravo TV.