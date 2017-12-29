Kim Kardashian Reportedly Dated Bow Wow

Bow Wow, according to XXL magazine, claims to have dated Kim Kardashian but kept it a secret. In the report, Bow Wow alleges to have met Kim when he was hanging out with Paris Hilton. Bow Wow claims to have made his move and they exchanged numbers. He then goes on to claim that he had been briefly intimate with the KUWTK star before dating Reggie Bush. The rapper made the revelation on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast on YouTube on December 27, 2017.

Bow Wow kept the relationship secret because he never dated outside of his race and was concerned about the attention it would bring. He also talked about his relationship with reality show personality Erica Mena who appeared in Love & Hip Hop: New York. Erica is reportedly returning to Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Bow Wow and the reality TV star were formerly engaged before their breakup.

The rapper’s intention to make the revelation now is unknown but according to Bow Wow race was the reason he kept their relationship hidden. This recent revelation has been received with mixed reactions from fans of Bow Wow and Kim Kardashian. Some fans on Twitter have attacked the rapper for trying to get noticed.

Meanwhile, Kim has been enjoying the holidays with her family. The reality TV star deleted the family Christmas card from her Instagram account causing a stir. The KUWTK star responded with a Tweet revealing that is was part of her plan to get her “Instagram feed vibe back.”

Bow Wow admits he once dated Kim Kardashian but kept it a secret due to race ????https://t.co/L53G32JSzc pic.twitter.com/PhXNKgU5ZL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 29, 2017

Kim has not responded to Bow Wow’s claims, but there has been no denial either. Kim’s relationships with celebrities in the past have not been hidden. Her relationship with Ray Jay and their sex tape was a major talking point in her life and career. This news by Bow Wow is unlikely to make a dent if any in the Kim Kardashian brand.

Was always the plan. I archieved them so my instagram feed vibe is back https://t.co/yYG4Ib0Iud — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian West is still happily married to Kanye West amidst rumors of trouble in paradise in 2017. Kim took to social media to show off her husband’s Christmas presents on Instagram silencing rumors of a possible divorce soon. The link to the YouTube video of Bow Wow’s interview can be found here.