Amazon Fans Outraged As Donald Trump Tweets That USPS Should Raise Their Rates When Shipping For Amazon

As the Inquisitr reported today, Trump has been under more scrutiny than ever as of late as he was just dubbed the “laziest president” ever by Politicus USA. The 71-year-old reportedly spent 111 days on vacation during his first year in office, whereas Barack Obama took only 26 vacation days during his first year. But the 45th President is facing even more backlash over something that he said on social media this morning.

As most readers know, President Donald Trump has never been shy when it comes to speaking his mind, especially on his Twitter page. Today, one tweet from the POTUS sent the Twittverse into a tizzy after Trump slammed both Amazon and the United States Post Office over shipping charges.

“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” Trump tweeted.

Within four hours of being posted, the president’s 45 million-plus followers went crazy in the comments section of the post. The tweet has already garnered over 13,000 retweets, 56,000 favorites, and an astounding 19,000-plus comments. Most of the comments are Amazon customers who are completely against the president’s tweet, which would likely raise shipping or Prime prices for them if Amazon or USPS took the tweet seriously.

“What is wrong w you? The PO is not-for-profit for a reason. Not everything has to make YOU money. Just stop it already. Stop draining our pockets at your will,” one user fired at Trump.

“This 30 year USPS veteran says stick to golfing. We don’t need you,” a postal worker said.

Countless other users went back and forth over the fact that Amazon also uses both FedEx and UPS in addition to the United States Postal Service when delivering packages. However, as readers can see from the tweet, Trump made no mention of either one of those carriers. In fact, USPS reportedly delivers two thirds of packages for Amazon.

According to the Washington Examiner, USPS delivers millions of packages for Amazon on a daily basis but only charges about $2 per package delivered. This means that USPS loses about $1.46 on each package they deliver for the online retailer. But the publication goes on to say that both Amazon and USPS both end up happy in the deal, as the Post Office can report sales increases in their delivery department, while Amazon, of course, saves on shipping costs.

Two-Day Shipping ends today! Hurry to get items delivered before Dec 25, FREE with Prime. https://t.co/L7XdtvX2VN pic.twitter.com/HHWmcNNbCX — Amazon.com (@amazon) December 22, 2017

This is not the first time that Trump has gone after Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos. Newsweek reports that pair have sparred over a multitude of things, including taxes. However, despite the on-again-off-again battles between the pair, Bezos still tweeted a congratulations to Trump after winning the presidential race.

The Amazon founder has yet to comment on Trump’s most recent tweet.