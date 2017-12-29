Dakota Johnson Allows Chris Martin To Vacation With Gwyneth Paltrow, Spends Holidays With Mom Melanie Griffith

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin made their relationship official this month, but it looks like they are still keeping things casual. While most new couples like to spend the holidays with each other and possibly even with each other’s families, it looks like Dakota and Chris have gone their own ways this holiday season. What’s more, Chris Martin is spending the end of 2017 with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 28-year-old actress and the 40-year-old singer made their relationship status known when they appeared in Paris airport together, after having spent a few romantic days in the European capital. So far, the new couple has only spent time with each other abroad in places like Argentina and Israel as an attempt to escape from the paparazzi that follow celebrity couples through the streets.

But it looks like their romantic time came to an end as they got on different flights to their own families. Chris Martin opted to go back to his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their two kids, Apple and Moses. He joined them on a tropical family holiday in Antigua.

“Chris Martin, 40, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, proved they’re still the friendliest of exes as they enjoyed a festive family holiday with their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, in Antigua,” the reports Daily Mail. “The Coldplay frontman was shirtless as he ran across the beach before making a splash in the warm Caribbean waters, just days after going public with his new girlfriend, Fifty Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 28.”

Gwyneth, who is now engaged to Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee, featured her ex-husband on her Instagram.

Airborne A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

The Suspiria actress’ family chose to spend the winter holidays in Colorado, amidst the mountains and snow. Despite the fact that her boyfriend is spending time with his ex-wife, Dakota Johnson kept her spirits up by keeping her mom, Melanie Griffith, close by.

“Dakota Johnson and her mother Melanie Griffith stepped out for a sweet stroll together on Tuesday in Aspen, Colorado,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 28-year-old actress was a fresh-faced beauty without makeup while walking the snowy streets with her 60-year-old mother.”

From her Instagram, it looked like the 60-year-old actress seemed extremely grateful to have her daughter with her as 2017 comes to a close.

Merry Christmas my girls❤️ A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Dakota Johnson is gearing up to start promoting her upcoming film, Fifty Shades Freed, which will premiere on Valentines Day 2018.