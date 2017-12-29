Watch Team USA Vs. Team Canada Livestream: Where To Find Online Video Of World Juniors Outdoor Game

Hockey fans who want to watch a livestream of the Team USA vs. Team Canada match will be able to enjoy the World Junior action without having to grab a seat in snowy and frigid Buffalo.

The teams will meet on Friday for a game at New Era Field in Buffalo, where the temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits as the day goes on. The puck is set to drop at 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the NHL Network in the United States. In Canada, the game can be seen on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, and RDS. There are also some options for livestreaming video of the Team USA vs. Team Canada game (a link to the online video can be found below).

Team USA will go into Friday’s match in need of a rebound after a difficult loss to Slovakia. After opening the tournament with a rousing 9-0 win over Denmark, the United States fell to a deep and talented Slovakian team. The game was tied at one late in the third period when Slovakia netted a backhand goal with less than five minutes remaining.

The American team tied it on a goal from Casey Mittelstadt, but Slovakia scored a dagger less than a minute later, winning the game 3-2. As CBS Sports noted, Team USA had a nine-game winning streak in the World Junior tournament up until Thursday’s loss, and the loss now sets up a match on Friday where they can rebound and set up a return to the medal round.

For Team Canada, a win on Friday will likely lock up Group A, CBS Sports noted.

These two teams combined for a classic in the gold medal game of the last World Junior tournament. Team Canada held a 2-0 lead in the second period and a 4-2 lead in the third, but Team USA rallied to tie the game and then won it in a shootout.

US powers through ice issues at New Era Field practice – Buffalo News https://t.co/zjqE61PYHd — Immigration Reform (@ImmigreReform) December 28, 2017

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Team USA vs. Team Canada match can click here for TSNGO’s online video of the World Junior matchup from New Era Field.