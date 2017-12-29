Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire Reportedly Caused By 3-Year-Old Boy Who Was Playing With A Stove

New details are coming to light in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called New York’s “deadliest” blaze in decades.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, a fire broke out in a 100-year-old apartment building in New York City’s Bronx neighborhood around 7 p.m. last night. The blaze quickly escalated into a four-alarm fire as it took over 160 New York City firefighters to extinguish the fast-moving flames. Although the fire was eventually contained, the aftermath sent shockwaves through the nation as people learned that 12 people perished in the fire. 15 others remain in the hospital, many of whom are fighting for their lives.

According to NBC News, four children were among the victims, while the oldest person to die in the tragic fire was 63-years-old. As the investigation into what caused the fire continues at this very moment, the New York Times reports that Mayor de Blasio called the fire an accident.

“It seems like a horrible, tragic accident,” the mayor told WNYC radio earlier today.

The Daily Mail goes on to report that authorities believe the fire started in an apartment on the first floor of the five story building after a three-year-old boy was playing with a gas burner on the stove. In a press conference, the mayor told reporters that the boy’s mother was not with him in the kitchen when the fire started but she knew something was wrong when she heard screaming. Sadly, the young boy had a history of playing with stove burners.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro added that seven firefighters were injured in the deadly fire and also stated that it is still unclear as to whether all of the fire detectors in the building were working when the fire erupted. According the CNN, past records from the Bronx apartment building show that the building had both defective carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors during a check a few months ago.

On his Twitter account, Mayor de Blasio offered his prayers to all the victims and their families after thanking the famed New York City Fire Department for their bravery and quick response. He also called the fire an unspeakable tragedy that has “torn apart” many families.

Tonight in the Bronx we’ve seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn apart. pic.twitter.com/0kCFMzxt79 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2017

The FDNY was able to arrive at the scene within three minutes of the first call for help.