Braves Third Baseman Adonis Garcia Reportedly Signs Contract With Korean Club Team

Atlanta Braves’ third baseman Adonis Garcia is reportedly bringing his talents to Korea.

Sportscaster Marcos Grunfeld of SportsVenezuela announced via Twitter that Garcia has already signed a contract with the Korean Baseball Organization team, LG Twins. The deal with the Korean team, however, will still depend whether or not Garcia is released by his current team, the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old Garcia had played for the Atlanta Braves for three subpar seasons. The report also added that Garcia spent most of 2016 as the Braves main third baseman but had missed much of 2017 due to damage to his left hand.

Born in Cuba, Garcia debuted in the major league in 2015 after he was initially declared ineligible by the Major League Baseball board in 2011 due to faulty resident paperwork. The problem was later corrected by his subsequent legal citizenship in Nicaragua. Garcia also played in the Cuban National Series from 2004 to 2011 until defecting from Cuba in 2011.

The New York Yankees signed Garcia, and he played there until his release on April 1, 2015. After his stint with the New York Yankees, Garcia was then signed by the Braves on April 5, 2015.

Sources: Atlanta Braves 3B Adonis García signed a contract with LG Twins in KBO. — Marcos Grunfeld M. (@bvenezolano) December 27, 2017

Before Garcia can play in the Korean league, he must first be released by his current team, which, as of press time, has yet to confirm his departure.

Some analysts say Atlanta Braves would likely release the third baseman since Garcia has been struggling with his A-game recently due to some injuries.

Source confirms Adonis Garcia to LG is a done deal. Announcement delay likely related to buyout procedure due to MLB being on holiday #KBO #LGTwins #Braves — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 28, 2017

With Garcia’s pending departure from his current club team, it will open a spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster. This, however, will not be a problem since Atlanta had recently acquired the services of utility-man Charlie Culberson in a trade with the Dodgers.

The Braves’ new general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, has a clear vision for the team. He said that he is going to be creative with his line-up and will improve the team’s defense.