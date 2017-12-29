Braves Third Baseman Adonis Garcia Reportedly Signs Contract With Korean Club Team

Atlanta Braves’ third baseman Adonis Garcia is reportedly bringing his talents in Asia, specifically in Korea.

Sportscaster Marcos Grunfeld of SportsVenezuela.com made the announcement via twitter saying that Garcia has already signed a contract with Korean Baseball Organization team LG Twins. The deal with the Korean team, however, will still depend whether or not Garcia would be released by his current team, Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old Garcia to date has already played for the Atlanta Braves for three seasons with a subpar record of.267/.300/.414 along with 29 homers in 944 plate appearances. The report also added that Garcia spent most of 2016 as the Braves main baseman but had missed much of 2017 due to a damage on his left hand ligament.

A Cuban in origin, Garcia debuted in the major league in 2015 where he was initially declared ineligible by the Major League Baseball (MLB) board in 2011 due to faulty resident paperwork. The problem, however, was fixed by his subsequent legal citizenship from Nicaragua. Garcia also played in the Cuban National Series from 2004 to 2011 until defecting from Cuba in 2011.

Thereafter, the New York Yankees signed him and played there for the next three seasons making his waves in the league until his release on April 1, 2015. After his stint with the New York Yankees, Garcia was then recruited by the Braves on April 5.

Sources: Atlanta Braves 3B Adonis García signed a contract with LG Twins in KBO. — Marcos Grunfeld M. (@bvenezolano) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile, before Garcia could play in the Korean league, he must first be released by his current team who, as of press time, have yet to confirm the said development on Garcia.

Some analysts say Atlanta Braves would likely release the third baseman since Garcia has been struggling with his A-game recently due to some injuries.

Source confirms Adonis Garcia to LG is a done deal. Announcement delay likely related to buyout procedure due to MLB being on holiday #KBO #LGTwins #Braves — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 28, 2017

With Garcia’s pending departure from his current club team, it would open a spot on the Atlanta’s 40-man roster. This, however, will not be a problem since Atlanta has recently acquired the services of utility-man Charlie Culberson in a trade with the Dodgers.

Braves’ new general manager Alex Anthopoulos even has a clear vision for the team. He said that he is going to be creative with his line-up and will improve the team’s defense.

“It’s going to take some creativity. But that is a goal, if we can do it. And maybe it’s just one area instead of two or three. But the backdrop of everything we’ve talked about is, what can we do to get ourselves better defensively. And that ultimately should help the entire (pitching) staff.”

With these developments, baseball fans can only wish the two sides good luck: Garcia in his Korea stint and Atlanta Braves’ quest of finding a better replacement for Garcia’s post.