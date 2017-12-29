‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, Dec. 29: Vivian Alamain And Stefan DiMera Arrive, Ciara Gets Drunk

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 29 reveal it will be a shocking day for the Salemites. Louise Sorel is reprising the role of Vivian Alamain. However, she won’t come alone. With Vivian is her secret son with Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo), Stefan O. DiMera. They will deliver some stunning news, especially for the DiMera family. Also, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) gets drunk at the New Year’s Eve party and creates a scene.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tyler Christopher, who is best-known for his role on General Hospital, has been cast on DOOL. Spoilers confirm that he is playing Stefano and Vivian’s son, Stefan DiMera. He is both a DiMera and a Kiriakis, which should be quite interesting for both families.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that his paternity won’t be the only surprising news for Salem. He bought the bank that holds the DiMera mansion mortgage and now owns it. He wants to move in, claiming he wants to get to know his family. However, he might have another agenda. “Chabby” will worry that Stefan is going to take Thomas’ inheritance. Plus, the new character has a crush on Abigail (Marci Miller).

Things get so heated and complicated with Stefan DiMera’s arrival that it will cause Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abby to create a plan. They want to stop Stefan from taking over everything. However, will their plot work or could they be setting themselves up for disaster?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also confirm that Ciara Brady will continue to cause problems. Even though her anger at Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) is understandable, she is going too far. She isn’t thinking of how her actions will hurt Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), the boy she supposedly loves.

SoapCentral reported that she is also angry with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). She vows to pay him back for sleeping with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). However, she doesn’t realize that Rafe and Hope were actually broken up at the time of the passionate love affair.

Everything is going to become too much for Ciara. At the New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place, she ends up getting drunk. Then, she creates a scene. Not a great way to start off the new year.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.