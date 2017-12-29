‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Talks Babies After Visiting Wedding Venue With Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visited a wedding venue earlier this week, and around the same time, Cartwright discussed their future plans for children on her Instagram page.

Just before their visit to the Castle Post in Kentucky, where Brittany Cartwright hopes to have a fairytale wedding, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend of about two and a half years took to her Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself and a baby. Right away, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant waitress was confronted with questions about her plans for kids with Taylor.

“Do you have baby fever yet?” one fan wrote.

“Not yet! I loveeee kids but I can wait,” she explained.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may not be ready to start having kids quite yet, but according to their recent trip to the Castle Post, they are preparing to take the next step in their relationship and get married.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Brittany Cartwright has been clear in recent years about her desire to get married and start a family with her boyfriend. That said, Jax Taylor appeared to be a bit hesitant to take the next step with his girlfriend up until recently.

As for Jax Taylor’s thoughts on starting a family, he hasn’t said anything about Brittany Cartwright’s future pregnancy in recent weeks. Instead, he appears to be focused on their current relationship and their future wedding.

If Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright do tie the knot, fans may get to see the wedding go down on a future season of Vanderpump Rules. After all, on-screen weddings are nothing new to the series. In fact, there have already been two weddings seen on the show, including the 2014 wedding of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay and the 2016 wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently visited their ideal wedding venue, they have not yet announced an engagement,

