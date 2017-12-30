Celebrity Weight Loss 2017 Winners: Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy, Mariah Carey, Mama June, & More

Celebrities who want to achieve their weight loss goals can afford personal trainers, star nutrition experts, and even personal chefs. But despite those advantages, winning the battle of the bulge still requires substituting a diet for tasty temptations such as croissants and cupcakes. In 2017, celebrities ranging from reality TV star Kim Kardashian to creative comic Melissa McCarthy to songstress Mariah Carey flaunted the results of their weight loss efforts, using diets ranging from the ketogenic diet to high protein plans.

Princess Mary Wins With Kim Kardashian And Melissa McCarthy’s Ketogenic Weight Loss Plan

Although she didn’t earn the same spotlight as Kim Kardashian and Melissa McCarthy, Princess Mary recently wowed her followers with her weight loss. New Idea reported that Mary opted for a ketogenic diet.

“The keto diet, the hottest new weight-loss phenomenon sweeping the world, is a low-carb, high-fat eating plan that advocates claim turns your body into a ‘fat-burning machine.'”

The ketogenic diet has become increasingly popular with celebrities because of the rapid weight loss that results. The keto diet calls for boosting fat intake, eating moderate amounts of protein, and drastically cutting carbohydrates. In addition to helping celebrities to shed pounds, the ketogenic diet has become known for benefits such as improved energy level and mood, an expert told the publication.

“On a ketogenic diet your entire body switches its fuel supply to run almost entirely on fat,” explained the diet specialist. “It becomes easy to access your fat stores to burn them off.”

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her 75-pound weight loss in 2017, reported the Diet Doctor. Kim’s keto diet consists of high-fat foods such as avocado and bacon; protein such as chicken and fish, and non-starchy vegetables such as lettuce and green beans.

Hollywood Life honored the top celebrity weight loss transformations of 2017, including Melissa McCarthy. After following a low-carb diet, McCarthy shared her enthusiasm about her 75-pound weight loss. Melissa called her weight loss “the best thing” she has “ever done,” sharing that she feels “amazing.” As reported by the Inquisitr, McCarthy followed a four-step process to achieving low-carb diet success.

Honey Boo Boo’s mother Mama June stunned with her weight loss success in 2017. RW / MediaPunch / IPx / AP Images

Mariah Carey And Mama June Honored Among Best Celebrity Weight Loss Makeovers

The publication also singled out Mariah Carey and Mama June among its best celebrity weight loss success stories of 2017. Famed as the mother of Honey Boo Boo as well as for her show Mama June: From Not To Hot, June stunned with her transformation, turning to weight loss surgery, diet, and exercise.

“June ‘Mama June’ Shannon combined gastric sleeve surgery with a strict diet and exercise regimen in 2017. And it all resulted in her going from 460 pounds to a staggering 132!”

Just as with Mama June, Mariah Carey combined weight loss surgery with diet. ET reported that the newly slim songstress is “happy” about the stunning results. In the wake of her gastric sleeve surgery, she is feeling fabulous, an insider told ET.

From Lena Dunham To Jonah Hill To Beyonce, These Stars Shed Serious Pounds In 2017

ET pointed to Lena Dunham as another celebrity weight loss winner in 2017. Lena had an unusual motivation for her weight loss diet, however, crediting Donald Trump’s win for helping her cut back on her food intake.

Jonah Hill turned heads with his transformation, while Wendy Williams’ fans noticed that the talk show host had slimmed down as well. John Goodman stepped out looking half his size, earning his place in the Celebrity Weight Loss Hall of Fame with his impressive slim-down success, reported Us Weekly.

And don’t forget about Beyonce, who shared the results of her 30-pound weight loss on Instagram. As reported by the Inquisitr, Beyonce lost 30 pounds in just three weeks on Kim Kardashian’s ketogenic weight loss diet.