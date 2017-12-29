Meghan Markle New Year’s Resolutions Include Stop Swearing, Stop Biting Her Nails

Meghan Markle has revealed her New Year’s resolutions, and they include two things that probably a lot of us need to stop doing, and one thing that will leave you scratching your head, The Telegraph is reporting.

The British newspaper dug around on the Suits actress’ blog and found that she makes the same resolutions every year. And as it turns out, at least two of them are things that you and I might make every year.

First and foremost, she writes, she needs to quit swearing.

“The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.”

There are a couple of points that need to be made here.

First of all, it seems that Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry has led her to pick up some English (and here “English” means “English as spoken in England”) slang. “Cheeky” means something akin to “mischievous” or “smart-alecky,” and while it’s popular in England (Hogwarts professors use the word to describe the kids about a thousand times over the course of the Harry Potter books), it’s rare here on this side of The Pond.

Second, if Meghan’s going to be a Royal, she would do well to tame her tongue. All she has to do is let slip a poorly-timed F-bomb, and the gasping and pearl-clutching in the British press would be so pronounced that it would cause a rift in the space-time continuum.

12 Meghan Markle-Inspired Party Dresses (for Less!) That Will Steal the Show https://t.co/2NwpXxySiA pic.twitter.com/NFZv1tNX2F — Real Simple (@RealSimple) December 29, 2017

In fact, Meghan’s sometimes-less-than-royal behavior has already angered at least one Londoner to no end. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a London woman has started an online petition to deny Meghan a royal title, based on her “disrespectful” and “inappropriate” behavior.

Her second resolution is to stop biting her nails. Meghan writes that she, like a lot of us do, bites her nails when she’s stressed out.

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

Oops.

Fortunately for Meghan, she has a host of professional stylists, manicurists, and image-makers at her disposal. So regardless of how badly she bites down her fingernails, they’re unlikely to be seen looking less-than-perfect by anyone but her husband.

Meghan’s third New Year’s resolution is something of a head-scratcher: she wants to re-learn French, a language she apparently picked up in high school.

Believe it or not, knowing French will likely be a useful skill for Meghan as a Royal. For starters, most Europeans speak more than one language, according to The Guardian, although – oddly enough – most Britons do not. Further, she will undoubtedly be in France for some Royal occasion or another, and being able to knock out a few phrases in perfect French will likely endear her to the French people (or maybe not; after all, how likely is it that the French even care about British royalty?).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are schedule to tie the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.