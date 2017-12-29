‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud Update: Jenelle Evans Fires Back At ‘Thirsty’ Kailyn Lowry, Tells Her To ‘STFU’

Jenelle Evans was called out by her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry earlier this week after Lowry saw that Evans had posted an article on her Facebook page which questioned whether Chris Lopez was the true father of Lowry’s third child.

While Kailyn Lowry’s frustration was understandable, Jenelle Evans has since fired back at her co-star, claiming Lowry is well-aware that she didn’t write the article she shared. Instead, Evans explained, she posted the shocking article about Lux Russell’s paternity because she was paid to do so.

Jenelle Evans also informed Kailyn Lowry that the cease and desist letter she sent her several weeks ago included screenshots of the harmful messages she’s shared about her on Twitter in the past. Evans then labeled Lowry “thirsty” and slammed her for using her for attention.

“For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny,” Jenelle Evans tweeted on December 29.

“Like bitch STFU,” she added.

Jenelle Evans sent letters of cease and desist to her co-stars weeks ago that have requested the cast of Teen Mom 2 stop speaking about her. Meanwhile, however, she has continued sharing salacious stories about them on her official Facebook account.

Jenelle Evans has been at odds with her co-stars for several years, but recently, their feud has reached new heights online. That said, Evans doesn’t appear to be at all willing to stop posting articles about her co-stars, many of which are not only untrue, but also completely outlandish. That said, she appears to have a major double standard for the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast and has threatened to sue them if they say anything negative about her.

In addition to Kailyn Lowry revealing details of the letter she received on Twitter, Chelsea Houska also confirmed that she had received a letter from her co-star but suggested that she wasn’t taking the issue seriously by including “lol” in her tweet.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime next year.