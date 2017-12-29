The relationship between Matt Lauer and his wife, Annette Roque, is still very strained, and the holidays aren’t helping. The whole Lauer family (Jack, Romy, and Thijs Lauer) had planned to stay at their home in Sag Harbor through New Year’s Day, but sources are saying that Roque is not happy having Lauer around so much from Christmas through the new year. Roque had said that she was willing to put off any legal action until the holidays were over, but friends aren’t so sure.

Annette Roque Has Hired A Legal Team To Divorce Matt Lauer

Just before Christmas, Annette Roque was spotted in NYC leaving her lawyer’s office (Latham & Watkins) to see about breaking the post-nuptial agreement with Lauer she signed back in 2006. Friends say that Roque is no longer willing to take the agreed upon amount considering that in the last decade, Matt Lauer has made between $20 million and $25 million a year at NBC. Annette Roque also asked about the real estate investments.

“The post-nup will likely specify how much Annette would get if they divorce, but she is expected to challenge it given Matt’s earnings since 2006, and given how he has humiliated her. There are also issues with all the property and land they own, both in the Hamptons and abroad.”

Matt Lauer spends Sunday shopping with his daughter | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/tZ12wtMbHD — Ed Koon (@FidoSysop) December 12, 2017

Annette Roque Allegedly Put Matt Lauer Out Of The House For Christmas

Rumors are swirling that the best-laid plans of Annette Roque and Matt Lauer for the holidays bubbled over, and during Christmas, Roque told Lauer to leave the family home, according to Hollywood Life. Roque is said to be okay with Lauer living in another part of their Hamptons property for now, but she wanted Christmas to be for just herself and the Lauer children.

“She had allowed him to live on their property, but she didn’t want to be around Matt for Christmas.”

It sounds like this wasn’t the plan, but all of the stories about Matt Lauer in the press became too much for Annette Roque, according to an insider.

“Annette didn’t pull the trigger [on any legal action] right away because of the kids. But she could no longer separate rumor from fact when it came to his sexual misdeeds and abuse of power…[she] told him to leave. Matt tried to plead his case, but Annette cut him off.”

Will Matt Lauer's wife Annette Roque seek a divorce? https://t.co/XEyBASCbao pic.twitter.com/a0qLIEYzLw — ѕwєєt twєєtѕ ????хσхσ (@TheScoopess) December 23, 2017

Is Annette Roque Going To Officially File In 2018?

While there have been few sightings of the full Lauer family, including Annette Roque, there were some photos taken of Matt Lauer at the horse farm at the same time as Annette Roque (both sans wedding rings), according to E! Online. Daughter Romy Lauer and Annette Roque are avid horsewomen, and Matt Lauer stopped by to watch over the Christmas break.

As Matt Lauer is no longer employed, it is unclear whether he plans to remain in the Hamptons or return to his NYC apartment, which has been his home base for the last 10 years. Jack Lauer attends boarding school away from the Hamptons, while Romy and Thijs attend school in the Sag Harbor area.