NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers May Send Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Nets Pick To Pelicans For DeMarcus Cousins

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to meet with the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight NBA Finals match in June. With the NBA trade season underway, the Cavs have been linked to a lot of big-name players for a potential midseason blockbuster deal.

Cleveland is still third in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment, sporting a 24-11 record, after losing three of their last four games, including a 99-92 defeat at the hands of the Warriors on Christmas Day.

With the Cavs’ failure to close out the Warriors during the game, a lot of trade speculations have again emerged, with each one suggesting how the team could improve enough to dethrone the defending champions.

The latest rumor was suggested by Michael Saenz of FanSided’s Sir Charles in Charge blog. Saenz proposed a trade scenario that would send Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and the 2018 first-rounder from Brooklyn in exchange for mercurial center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins is considered one of the top big men in the league right now. The three-time NBA All-Star currently averages monster numbers of 25.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals in 35.1 minutes per game. He is also shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range, which is the second-highest rate he had so far in his eight-year career.

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (left) tries to escape a double-team by Cleveland Cavaliers players Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

There are critics saying that the Cavs will be taking a risk should they get Cousins because of his unpredictable attitude both on and off the court. However, Saenz noted that it would not be a problem for Cleveland since the team has a “veteran locker room” that has LeBron James as the leader.

Saenz opined that since the Cavs have failed to beat the Warriors at their own game, strengthening their interior play could be the solution to defeat the champs. Cousins is said to be the kind of player that Cleveland and LeBron have never had, and he “could be the key” to defeat Golden State in a seven-game series.

However, giving up both their starter and primary backup might be too costly for the Cavs, especially considering that the 2018 first-round pick from the Nets is also included. Also, Love is thriving in his new role as the team’s starting center. Some basketball pundits believe that it would be a mistake to pull the plug on such chemistry at this stage of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (No. 0). Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Love is currently averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 boards, and 1.9 assists in 29.6 minutes a night for Cleveland. He is shooting 47.4 percent from the floor, including a remarkable 41.5 percent clip from beyond the arc.

While the proposed trade is apparently a long shot, it remains to be seen whether the Cavs would pull off a season-changing blockbuster deal that a lot of analysts and fans are expecting to happen soon.