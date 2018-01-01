‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Fights For Cane, Worries Hilary Wants Him–Will They Finally Reunite?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) could get back together in the coming weeks. Last week, Jill (Jess Walton) tried to push the former couple together, but it didn’t work. Even though they almost kissed at midnight on New Year’s Eve, Lily maintains that she still wants to go through with her divorce. Cane’s determined to convince Lily that he’s the man for her. The spoilers tease by the end of the week, Lily will change her stance and will fight to win Cane back.

According to Soap Central, Cane will pull out all the stops to win Lily back. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane believes that his wife is ready to forgive him; he just needs to be more patient. On Friday, January 5, the sparks will fly between Cane and Lily and it could lead to a “Lane” reunion. Lane is the name Y&R fans affectionately named Cane and Lily.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that their reunion could be put on hold after Lily suspects that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) may want a relationship with Cane. Hilary’s interest in Sam concerns Lily. She wonders if she is closer to Cane than she’s letting on. Of course, Cane will deny it, and he will explain that Hilary is not interested in him; she adores his son, Sam.

Lily cannot help but feel as if Cane could be lying to her. She wonders if she should take reconciliation off the table. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she’s worried about Cane hurting her again.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane will do his best to convince Lily that he only has eyes for her. He realizes that she may not believe him, and he’s prepared to show her she’s important to him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Cane knows that his one-night stand with Juliet (Laur Allen) damaged his marriage to Lily, but he believes he can earn her trust back. Part of his plan to win her back includes convincing her that Hilary is just a friend and her only interest in him is to see Sam.

Lily begins to see Cane differently and starts to realize that Sam is innocent. He didn’t ask for Juliet and Cane to hook up; none of her problems is his fault.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily figures out that Hilary has no interest in Cane romantically. Lily accepts that if she reunites with Cane, Sam is part of the package deal. Lily wonders if she can be a mother figure to a child that isn’t hers. It looks like she will soon find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.