Humans Will Be Immortal And Talk To God, Baba Vanga Predictions Indicate

Baba Vanga and Nostradamus belong to two totally different eras. Still, their predictions for 2018 have uncanny similarities. If the predictions are to be believed, there is grave danger for the planet in the coming year. However, if somebody manages to survive it all, there is some glorious reward waiting for them.

Baba Vanga was a Bulgarian mystic who was alive until 1996, which means she belongs to the modern era. Nostradamus, aka Michel de Nostredame, wrote his first predictions as early as 1555 and died 11 years after that. The French astrologer successfully predicted the rise of Hitler, Napoleon, and Donald Trump.

Baba Vanga, on the other hand, successfully predicted the Boxing Day tsunami, Brexit, and ISIS. Both soothsayers were correct about the 9/11 attacks. Now, both of them predicted World War III as well.

Baba Vanga predicted that the assassination of a world leader would eventually lead to the catastrophic war. The assassination was supposed to take place around 2010. The Daily Mirror pointed out that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, Hamas leader Mahmud al-Mabhouh, Polish leader Lech Kaczynski, and Libyan Colonel Muammar Gaddafi were all killed between 2006 and 2011.

According to Nostradamus’ predictions, WWIII would start in France and gradually spread to the entire European continent. The war, involving two major powers in the world, is supposed to continue for 27 years. According to the Daily Express, the two major powers mean the United States on one side and the coalition of North Korea, Russia, and China on the other.

LifeJourneys / iStock

Baba Vanga and Nostradamus’ predictions also include a massive earthquake in 2018, which will specifically affect the western area of the United States. The earthquake, nevertheless, will affect the entire planet. According to scientists, the Cascadia Subduction Zone is heavily vulnerable to a massive earthquake.

The predictions also include the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The infamous Italian volcano was responsible for the destruction of Pompeii in 79AD. Other predictions include a massive economic collapse around the world.

Now, despite the dire predictions for 2018, there is good news for the survivors. At the end of it all, there will be a golden era of human civilization.

WWIII will end in 2025, and the survivors will live to see the eradication of global hunger. Thanks to the advancement in medical research, humans will live as long as 200 years. The average life expectancy in developed countries will be more than 80 years, Lombardi Letter reported.

Communists will be happy to know that a classless society will be established between 2072 and 2086, according to the predictions.

Even though there has been recent speculation that the world is coming to an end, Baba Vanga’s predictions indicate nothing of the sort is going to happen soon. However, life on Earth will be difficult.

Time travel will become a reality between 2262 and 2304. Earth will be inhabitable by the year 2341, but humans will move to another star system outside the solar system. From 3815 to 3878, a new religion will transcend humanity from darkness to light.

Dimitris66 / iStock

The concept of evil will end between 4302 and 4674. There will be 340 billion people living all around the universe — and all of them will be immortal. They will be able to have direct conversations with God.

Every good thing comes to an end. The universe will end in 5079. That means humans will continue to survive for the next 3,000 years.