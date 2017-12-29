Trump: ‘I’m Going To Win Another Four Years,’ But Hit Golf Balls Shorter, Know Taxes Better Than Greatest CPA

President Donald Trump gave a rare and relaxed 30-minute interview to the New York Times, which proved odd in the way Trump displayed humility regarding his golfing skills along with his standard braggadocio as he claimed that all forms of media would fail without Trump as president. The 30-minute interview with the New York Times was not planned, but featured Trump in his natural habitat at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, strolling out of the Grill Room at Trump International Golf Club, speaking to guests. When talk turned to how Trump’s own golfing skills have waned, even as Trump waxed nostalgic about the years that the now 71-year-old won his club’s annual golf tournament, Trump displayed modesty instead of claiming powerful drives better than Tiger Woods.

“Asked how far he was hitting balls off the tee these days, Mr. Trump, who will turn 72 next year, was modest. ‘Gets shorter every year,’ he said.”

While covering a range of topics from the so-called “Russia hoax” to taxes and the media, Trump took the opportunity to insult the New York Times even while using the New York Times as a platform for his predictions that publications will need him to remain president in order not to fail in the future. Trump predicted that journalists will begin to publish more positive features about him in order to profit from his re-election.

“Another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes. Without me, The New York Times will indeed be not the failing New York Times, but the failed New York Times.”

Trump claimed that he is such a boon to TV and print and web reporters that the country will “basically have to let” him win the next election, claiming folks are already begging for his presence.

“Please, please, don’t lose Donald Trump.”

Trump also claimed that while the investigation of Robert S. Mueller III into potential collusion with Russia “makes the country look very bad,” he isn’t going to stop Mueller from doing his job. Trump said that it would be better for the U.S. the sooner Mueller’s investigation is “worked out,” noting that he’s holding out hope he’ll be “treated fairly.”

Read excerpts from President Trump's impromptu interview with The New York Times at his golf club in West Palm Beach https://t.co/rM8LpVhyVM — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 29, 2017

Trump had just finished playing golf with others, including Eric Trump and Jim Herman, a pro golfer. Characters like Christopher Ruddy, founder of the West Palm Beach-based conservative Newsmax Media appeared in the piece.

Trump also used time with the reporter to claim that he knows a lot more about taxes than what some reports claim is a limited understanding of tax laws or health-related topics.

“I know the details of taxes better than anybody. Better than the greatest C.P.A. I know the details of health care better than most, better than most.”

Trump also weighed in on having more knowledge about “the big bills” in Congress “than any president that’s ever been in office.” Once again, Trump claimed that he knew Roy Moore would lose, and called the Russia accusations a hoax and a “ruse.”