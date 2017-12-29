Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West To Get Travis Scott To ‘Man Up’ For Kylie Jenner [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant. But while her sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared her baby bump and excitement with the world, Kylie has left her fans feeling confused and bewildered by her silence. Jenner’s reportedly troubled relationship with her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, is rumored to be one reason for her attempts to hide her pregnancy.

Jenner’s protective big sister, Kim Kardashian, has been watching the situation play out, and now, Kim reportedly has decided to stop just observing and start taking charge of the troubling situation with Kylie’s baby daddy. A Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) insider told Hollywood Life that Kardashian turned to her husband, Kanye West, and pushed him to get involved. Kim reportedly felt that Travis would react better if West, rather than Kardashian, urged Scott to “man up” and step into the role of Kylie’s baby daddy.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Relationship Reportedly In Trouble

Initially, Kanye was reportedly hesitant to get involved in Jenner’s relationship with Travis. But Kim apparently succeeded in using her persuasive powers to get West to meet with Scott and talk to him about what it means to be the father of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians baby. The insider described the rumored meeting that took place between Kardashian’s husband and Kylie’s boyfriend.

“Kanye West gave Travis Scott a warning about how he treats Kylie Jenner.”

While Travis reportedly listened to what Kanye had to say about his behavior, the need for West to get involved in a serious session with Scott is seen as a sign that Kylie’s relationship with her baby daddy is suffering. Kim reportedly is worried that Travis has not been spending enough time with Jenner. With Scott allegedly missing from pregnant Kylie’s life, Kardashian is rumored to fear that Jenner will be alone after the baby arrives.

Kylie Jenner reportedly is pregnant, and baby daddy Travis Scott was lectured by Kanye West on his new responsibilities. FLXX MPI122 / MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images

Kanye West Re-Defines Family For Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy

In their conversation, Kanye focused on talking to Kylie’s baby daddy about his own perspective on family. West reportedly used the “man to man” meeting to tell Scott about what it means to become a father, according to the insider.

“It was an emotional conversation as Kanye explained to Travis how wonderful it is becoming a father for the first time, how his whole life is about to change for the better.”

Describing the session as “beautiful” and “sweet,” the source revealed that West had one key message that he wanted to make sure Scott received. Kanye told Travis that at this point in the younger rapper’s life, it’s critical that he “step it up big time,” said the insider.

Travis Scott Gets Warning From ‘Protective’ Kanye West

As a father, husband, and brother-in-law, West reportedly has taken on the role of protecting all members of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family. In the wake of Kim’s alleged request to Kanye to talk with Kylie’s baby daddy, Kanye is rumored to be particularly protective of Jenner.

West reportedly cautioned Travis about his behavior after Kylie welcomes the baby into the world. The insider said that Kanye informed the younger rapper that the eyes of the Kardashian and West clan would be on Scott.

“Kanye is protective of all of his family and wanted Travis to know that he better not let Kylie down in any way once the baby arrives, [because] Kanye will be watching.”

According to the insider, West is Scott’s ultimate idol. Consequently, Travis does not want to disappoint Kanye when it comes to stepping into the role of father to Kylie’s baby.

While rumors have swirled for weeks about problems in Kylie’s relationship with her baby daddy, the sight of Travis partying at a strip club with friends just before Christmas might have been the tipping point in persuading West to meet with Scott.

Hollywood Life reported that Jenner was not seen as Travis partied with his pals. However, the media outlet also pointed out that it’s challenging to know what is going on with Kylie and Scott. Jenner has become increasingly private amid the pregnancy rumors.

While Kylie used to be in “tell-all” mode on social media, she’s also refrained from discussing the pregnancy rumors on Instagram. Jenner’s most recent post reveals only her face in a cover shot by her sister, Kendall Jenner.

“Merry Christmas! Thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand for this special cover shot by @kendalljenner,” wrote Kylie.

Jenner succeeded in wishing fans merry Christmas without giving them the gift that they wanted with details about that rumored baby bump.