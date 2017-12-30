‘Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead’ Is Hearsay And Not Verified, According To Garner’s Mother

Several news outlets have reported that the daughter of Eric Garner is officially brain dead after suffering a massive heart attack and being placed in a medically induced coma.

Erica Garner brain dead after heart attack.
Fact Checking

Is Erica Garner brain dead? According to New York Daily News, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, and several other major news outlets, Erica Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, has confirmed that Erica has been officially declared brain dead. According to these news outlets, the activist daughter of Eric Garner has “officially been listed by doctors as brain dead with no chance of recovery.” The reports allege that Erica’s mother said that although Erica is brain dead, “physically she is still with us.”

“She’s not gone; she’s brain dead… Physically she is still with us.”

However, Garner’s mother has said that the New York Daily News did not get their information from anyone that heard it confirmed by Erica Garner’s doctors. Erica’s mother has said that the news outlets are reporting hearsay.

The unverified news of Erica Garner’s medical condition arrived five days after the mother of two suffered a massive heart attack and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Thursday morning, the 27-year-old activist continued to fight for her life as she remained on life support. Erica’s mother has held on to the hope that she will still bring her daughter home.

Activist Erica Garner has been in a medically-induced coma since Saturday after suffering from her second heart attack which was triggered by an asthma attack.

It was reported by the Los Angeles Times that Erica Garner’s family members and close friends were called to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn to say their final goodbyes.

On December 27, the official Twitter account for Erica Garner stated that a CAT scan was conducted on Erica and that she suffered major brain damage “from lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest.”

Earlier that day, the verified Twitter account for Erica Garner said that Erica was in a medically-induced coma and asked followers and supporters to halt any monetary donations to her family.

The officialERICAGARNER Twitter account also confirmed that the “Rest In Peace” message that Jumaane Williams, who represents the 45th NYC Council District, tweeted for Erica Garner was not based upon news that he received from Garner’s family.

“As we sent prayers up…so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner.”

When a Twitter follower asked if the Brooklyn City Councilman received confirmation of Garner’s death from Erica’s family, Snipes simply replied, “he didn’t.”

On December 28, Williams retracted his statement about Erica Garner because it was not verified to be true.

Erica Garner became an advocate against police brutality after viral video footage of her father being placed in a chokehold by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014. Eric Garner’s memorable pleas of “I can’t breathe!” ignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

Major news outlets have reported that the daughter of Eric Garner has 'officially been listed as brain dead with no chance of recovery.' However, these reports have yet to be verified by the family of Erica Garner.

It has been reported that Erica Garner suffered her first heart attack shortly after the delivery of her son. Doctors said her pregnancy stressed her already enlarged heart.

Erica’s son, who was born in August, is named after her father.

During the 2016 election, Erica Garner also made an appearance in a campaign ad for Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders tweeted his wishes for Erica Garner’s full recovery and offered his condolences to Garner’s close family and friends.

Currently, rights groups, artists, politicians, and thousands of supporters continue to rally around Erica Garner and are hoping for a miracle.