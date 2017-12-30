‘Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead’ Is Hearsay And Not Verified, According To Garner’s Mother

Is Erica Garner brain dead? According to New York Daily News, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, and several other major news outlets, Erica Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, has confirmed that Erica has been officially declared brain dead. According to these news outlets, the activist daughter of Eric Garner has “officially been listed by doctors as brain dead with no chance of recovery.” The reports allege that Erica’s mother said that although Erica is brain dead, “physically she is still with us.”

“She’s not gone; she’s brain dead… Physically she is still with us.”

However, Garner’s mother has said that the New York Daily News did not get their information from anyone that heard it confirmed by Erica Garner’s doctors. Erica’s mother has said that the news outlets are reporting hearsay.

The unverified news of Erica Garner’s medical condition arrived five days after the mother of two suffered a massive heart attack and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Thursday morning, the 27-year-old activist continued to fight for her life as she remained on life support. Erica’s mother has held on to the hope that she will still bring her daughter home.

Activist Erica Garner has been in a medically-induced coma since Saturday after suffering from her second heart attack which was triggered by an asthma attack.

It was reported by the Los Angeles Times that Erica Garner’s family members and close friends were called to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn to say their final goodbyes.

I know that the @NYDailyNews didn't get their information from anyone that heard it straight from a doctors mouth because only one person was in the room when the results were read. That person was me. I called each family member. So they are reporting 3 person hearsay. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

On December 27, the official Twitter account for Erica Garner stated that a CAT scan was conducted on Erica and that she suffered major brain damage “from lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest.”

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

Earlier that day, the verified Twitter account for Erica Garner said that Erica was in a medically-induced coma and asked followers and supporters to halt any monetary donations to her family.

As of now there are no updates on Erica's condition. She is still in a medically induced coma. Doctors will continue to monitor her over the next few days. We appreciate your individual and collective prayers. You can hold off on monetary donations at the moment. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 27, 2017

The officialERICAGARNER Twitter account also confirmed that the “Rest In Peace” message that Jumaane Williams, who represents the 45th NYC Council District, tweeted for Erica Garner was not based upon news that he received from Garner’s family.

“As we sent prayers up…so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner.”

When a Twitter follower asked if the Brooklyn City Councilman received confirmation of Garner’s death from Erica’s family, Snipes simply replied, “he didn’t.”

On December 28, Williams retracted his statement about Erica Garner because it was not verified to be true.

Last night, I tweeted out erroneous information about my friend, Erica Garner, that had not been verified and is not true. I apologize for any additional strain this may have put on a family who already knows heartbreak too well and whose pain I cannot imagine. #PrayersForErica — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) December 28, 2017

Erica Garner became an advocate against police brutality after viral video footage of her father being placed in a chokehold by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014. Eric Garner’s memorable pleas of “I can’t breathe!” ignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

It has been reported that Erica Garner suffered her first heart attack shortly after the delivery of her son. Doctors said her pregnancy stressed her already enlarged heart.

The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Erica’s son, who was born in August, is named after her father.

Erica Garner has been declared brain dead after suffering a heart attack. She was a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of her father Eric Garner in 2014 at the hands of police. pic.twitter.com/PAn95IeBHL — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 29, 2017

During the 2016 election, Erica Garner also made an appearance in a campaign ad for Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders tweeted his wishes for Erica Garner’s full recovery and offered his condolences to Garner’s close family and friends.

My thoughts are with Erica Garner, her family and friends in hoping that she has a full recovery and rejoins the struggle for justice as soon as possible. I have had the privilege of joining with her at a number of events and was deeply impressed with her courage and insights. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 26, 2017

Currently, rights groups, artists, politicians, and thousands of supporters continue to rally around Erica Garner and are hoping for a miracle.