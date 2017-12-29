Dropping Temperatures Will Freeze UK By 2030, Scientists Predict Mini Ice Age As World Drastically Cools Down

British people may witness their rivers turning to ice and their roads fully covered with snow. Although many people would want that scenario for a white Christmas, they would surely find it scary if that same weather condition lasts for more than a decade.

However, this could happen in the near future, as scientists recently discovered that a mini Ice Age might start as early as 2030. They said that as the U.K. freezes, the River Thames could turn into a skating rink hundreds of miles long. If this happens, the situation would also include famine, illness, and problems with growing crops that will affect the whole world.

If there is something positive that will come out from this frosty weather, it would be the fact that it could override the harsh climate change. Valentina Zharkova, the math professor at Northumbria University, said that as the Earth plunges into a mini Ice Age, there is a chance that the damaging effects of global warming would be reversed.

“I hope global warming will be overridden by this effect, giving humankind and the Earth 30 years to sort out our pollution,” the professor said.

According to Sky News, Zharkova and her team of scientists studied the sun’s magnetic activity and built a model that will help them calculate the movements of two magnetic waves that the Sun produces.

Britain set for coldest night of the year as heavy snow expected https://t.co/c4e7810vu7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 28, 2017

The team’s research revealed that the Sun’s current magnetic activity shows that temperatures could start to plummet by the year 2021. This will also mean the beginning of prolonged winter days that will totally freeze large bodies of water. Moreover, the predicted rapid decrease of magnetic waves will last for at least 33 years.

It should be noted that in history, very low magnetic activity on the Sun means colder periods on planet Earth. The math professor also claimed that the accuracy level of the model they created is about 97 percent.

On the other hand, the scientist warned that the positive effect on global warming is only temporary. Once the sun’s magnetic waves returned to normal or become active again by 2050, the damaging global warming will return as well.

“We have to be sorted by that time and prepare everything on Earth for the next big solar activity,” Zharkova said.

Winter storm alert as heavy snow, rain, hail and gales of up to 70mph sweep Britain after another freezing night with temperatures plunging below -12C. last night and most parts of the UK dipped below freezing https://t.co/cl1AjqKR78 pic.twitter.com/TNQ7fTpB3E — Climate Realists (@ClimateRealists) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, although the predicted Ice Age is still more than a decade away, Britain is already experiencing devastating and frightening winter. Weather experts further warned that it will get even colder in the coming days, Express reported.

In the U.S., the same frigid winter is piling up inches of snow in a large swath of the country. According to the New York Times, this extreme weather resulted in frozen water pipes, impassable roads, increasing incidents of hypothermia, and recently, a dog was even found frozen solid by the porch in Ohio.