Sofia Richie Goes Brunette, Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian In Latest Outing

Sofia Richie changed her hair color to brunette and looks strikingly similar to Kourtney Kardashian in photos snapped on December 28. Is the 19-year-old just ready for a change or is there something more to her new look?

Just Jared reports that Sofia Richie sported the new hair color on Thursday while out with Scott Disick, 34, for lunch at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel. She was wearing a gray sweater with black jeans while Disick went casual as well in a black hoodie and khaki pants.

Daily Mail writes that Sofia Richie’s new look is an obvious likeness to her rival, Kourtney Kardashian. The news outlet reports that Richie is “morphing into her boyfriend’s ex” while out with the 34-year-old reality star. A side-by-side photo of Richie and Kardashian (as seen in a tweet below) was shown to illustrate the insane similarities. The parted and pulled back hairdo, gray sweater, and round sunglasses are almost identical.

Sofia Richie is reportedly the first woman that Scott has been serious about since breaking up with Kourtney in 2015 after nine years together. The couple share three children together – Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three. Kourtney and Scott have been successfully co-parenting their kids since the split. There have been reports, however, that Sofia’s presence in Scott’s life has caused friction for Kourtney. There are rumors that she doesn’t approve of their relationship and was adamant that Sofia not accompany Scott to the Kardashian’s annual Christmas Eve party. Kourtney did have her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, at the party. The two started dating in October.

Sofia Richie’s brunette color is a radical departure from her blonde hair. The pulled back style in the images is one Kourtney Kardashian often favored. As seen on Sofia’s Instagram account, she typically had her hair parted on the side, but occasionally did so in the middle.

Does Scott Disick actually prefer brunettes and that’s why his girlfriend decided to ditch the blonde tresses for now? It’s anyone’s guess, but this question will naturally come to mind. It’s especially interesting that Richie sported a style Kourtney was famous for. Though it could be a mere coincidence, Richie is undoubtedly prepared for all the speculations to follow. It’s all part of being a star, after all.