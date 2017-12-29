Allegedly Troubled Heather Locklear Secretly Checked Into Rehab For The Sixth Time Over Christmas

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear secretly checked into rehab for the sixth time over the holidays, after her boyfriend Chris Heisser took her to detox in an attempt to get sober. Sources say that he had been talking to Locklear non-stop about getting help. He took her to a place outside of Los Angeles, and they didn’t tell many people because the goal was to get her help and start the new year off right.

Heisser And Locklear Have A Violent Past

Heisser is the same guy that Locklear got into a fight with before she crashed her Porsche and broke her collarbone back in September. Radar Online reported at the time that the Spin City star “went completely psycho” and hurt her arm while throwing things at Heisser in a violent rage.

According to USA Today, the crash only involved Locklear’s car, and there was no drugs or alcohol involved. She was alert and cooperative with police.

The actress then disappeared at Thanksgiving, and friends suspected she had sought inpatient treatment. The 56-year-old showed back up at her home in Westlake Village, California, in mid-December, but is now in rehab for the sixth time to dry out.

This Is The Second Year In A Row Locklear Has Sought Help

The new year is a difficult time for Locklear. She suffered a breakdown this past January, triggered by alcohol and Benzedrine and she eventually checked in to the Cliffside Malibu rehab center. A source at the rehab center said the former sexpot came in drunk and on pills while crying and screaming. “She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!” claimed the insider.

Staffers immediately put Locklear into detox, which was a private house she shared with two other people.

The Past 10 Years Have Been Hard For Locklear

In 2008, she checked into rehab for the first time after a bender of prescription drugs and alcohol. She returned in 2010 and then later in 2012 after her sister called 911 because Locklear had downed a combination of pills and booze. Doctors eventually admitted her to a psych ward because of “intense stomach pain and severe distress.”

She also suffered another setback after her boyfriend of three years, plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani, broke up with her because she posted suggestive pics of herself and ex Tommy Lee on social media.

Happy 30 years baby A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on May 10, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

The mother of Ava, 20 (who she had with Richie Sambora) has appeared in public lately looking a mess. She is known to relapse at this time of year, but family is hoping things will be different this time. They understand that it won’t be easy, but they are hoping she has found love again and has a new reason to be sober.

Especially thankful for you A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Heather Locklear has not commented on her troubles with substance abuse.