Sean Penn And His Daughter, Dylan Penn, Spend Quality Time Together During Hawaiian Vacation

Sean Penn and his daughter, Dylan Penn, were photographed spending some quality time together while on vacation in Hawaii. The two were seen out flaunting their toned bodies with Dylan in two-piece swimwear and Sean in a pair of khaki shorts.

Daily Mail reports that Sean Penn likes to travel whenever he gets a chance. Dylan Penn is also the daughter of House of Cards star, Robin Wright, whom Sean was married to from 1996 to 2010. They also share a son together, Hopper Penn, 24.

Dylan, 26, was photographed in a black sports bra with blue bikini briefs as she strolled the surf with her earbuds in and holding her cell phone; her hair was up and she had on sunglasses. She’s been featured Elle and GQ magazines.

According to the report, Sean Penn’s girlfriend, Leila George D’Onofrio, 25, wasn’t seen with him in Hawaii. Leila is the daughter actor, Vincent D’Onofrio and actress, Greta Scacchi. The 57-year-old star was on the beach only a short while before venturing back inside. Sean and Leila have been together about a year. Prior to that he was in a romance with Charlize Theron. He was famously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

Robin Wright is reportedly dating Saint Laurent executive, Clement Giraudet.

Dylan Penn and her father were also together in New Orleans earlier this month where Sean is filming the Hulu series, The First.

In a 2015 interview with the New York Post, Dylan Penn shared what she and her father have in common. She admitted they “both have an ego” and that’s she’s definitely “more like” her father. Moreover, they’re both extremely opinionated and a bit on the overconfident side. Sean Penn’s daughter said that can be annoying and they realized they need “to kind of chill out.” She added that her father took longer to arrive to the conclusion that it’s not an “attractive anymore.”

Sean Penn appears to have a good relationship with his daughter, and although they share some qualities that make them so much alike, it doesn’t seem to put a wedge between them. For many, being too similar can be a problem, but Dylan Penn and her father know how to make it work for them.