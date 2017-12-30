‘Energous WattUp System’: First FCC Approval For Remote Wireless-Charging Technology

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved the Energous WattUp Mid Field transmitter, which is a remote wireless-charging technology. It could charge devices such as watches, smartphones, smart speakers, and other gadgets at a distance of up to three feet.

Energous, a company that develops chargers and empowers electric devices through radio frequency energy, stated that the approval of its system marks a significant milestone for the consumer electronics industry. This could lead to future wireless charging ubiquity for the small electronic device such as tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, trackers, earbuds, wireless keyboards and mice, and smart speakers, among others, as noted by Phys.org.

The FCC approval was just in time for the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show. The company will display and demonstrate its developed technology at the popular tech showcase.

One of the company’s goals is to develop technology that could convey sufficient power to charge a cellphone (five watts) within five feet. It also said that by the end of the year, the company could provide the system that could charge devices at a distance of two to three feet, according to Quartz.

William Gibson, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, said that being the first to market could create a significant competitive advantage to charging at a distance technologies. He further said that dialog acts as a validation point for the technology.

Energous WattUp mid-range power transmitter granted approval by FCC… https://t.co/MbgFIJAdrL — Márcio M. Silva (@marciojmsilva) December 30, 2017

The certification of the FCC elevated the shares of Energous in the stock market. Its shares rose over 250 percent since Dec. 27. The company is now the biggest gainer on the Nasdaq Composite Index during the month of December. Experts said that it is probably about execution and the number of devices using WattUp chips in 2018 and 2019, as noted by CNBC.

Robert McDowell, a former FCC commissioner, has admired the technology that was developed by Energous. He said that the company has achieved a truly revolutionary and historic victory in the field of wireless charging via radio waves. He further said this ground-breaking technology has the potential to enhance the human condition in ways people could not yet imagine. Meanwhile, Energous stated that it is now working with international regulators to commercialize its technology for sale outside the United States.