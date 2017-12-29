MLB Looking Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Miguel Sano

Following the allegations of sexual assault on Baseball star Miguel Sano by Twin Cities photographer Betsy Bissen, the Major League Baseball (MLB) responded that they are looking on the matter against the Twins third baseman.

MLB spokesman Mike Teevan said in a statement posted on ESPN’s website that the MBL is aware of the allegations and is now in the process of looking into it.

Bissen has been working as a freelance photographer for the Twins Daily Website. On Thursday, Bissen wrote on her Twitter account and recounted the sexual assault, cited that her assaulter Sano participated in an autograph session at a local shopping mall where the assault took place.

The Twins Daily photographer said Sano repeatedly tried to kiss her and attempted to force her to get inside a bathroom. She said that she pulled back as she was about to hold onto her wrist, yet the gripping of the baseball star Sano was just too strong for her to hold back. She added that Sano would not let her go and even leaned down and tried to kiss her more than once. She recalled that she repeatedly pulled back and said no to the advances, to no avail.

Bissen further wrote:

“I was in a squatted position with my wrist throbbing. I screamed, no one came to help me. He finally gave up after a solid ten mins of fighting to pull me thru that door. No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me. When I said no, it should have been the end of it. He should have respected that and stopped. Instead, he hurt me and kept going.”

Amid the allegations, the Minnesota Twins All-Star slugger repeatedly denied the allegations. In an official statement, Sano said he has respect for women, especially those working in the professional sports.

“I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened. I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society.”

According to Bissen, meanwhile, Sano’s club team was not informed of the incident until it learned of the situation late Thursday. Upon knowledge of the assault, the club team has since then released their statement, saying they take these allegations very seriously but will not further comment until investigations are done.

“Today the Minnesota Twins were made aware of allegations involving Miguel Sano at an offsite appearance during the 2015 season. The Twins, along with Major League Baseball, take these allegations very seriously. Until more information is gathered, the Twins will have no further comment.”

The photographer also added that she told people about the incident, including her own family. However, they were not ready to publicly reveal the story until Thursday.

With the unfortunate incident, Bissen said that it changed her opinion about Sano. She said every time she hears people say good things about Sano, it reminds her of how awful the baseball player actually is and how he had hurt her.