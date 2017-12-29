Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Wears Bright Orange Swimsuit In New Instagram Photo

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, wore a bright orange swimsuit in a new photo she posted on Instagram. The 16-year-old is touted as being her mother’s lookalike, as seen in the image. She definitely has a supermodel’s body and has the same physical features as her mother – hair, eyes, and all.

The photo Kaia Gerber posted online December 28 to her 2.6 million followers is simply captioned, “rise and shine.” It already has 323,000 likes and endless comments praising her good looks.

As seen in many of the images posted by Gerber, she has the modeling thing down pretty good at such a young age. Of course, it’s to be expected being the daughter of one of the world’s most famous supermodels. Check out some of her Instagram photos here. Aside from the image that the brunette beauty posted of herself wearing a bright orange swimsuit, there’s a series of photos she poses for in photo shoots. In one photo, Kaia is posing alongside her mother and captions it, “I just don’t see the resemblance.” Whether her comment was sarcastic is up for debate since she didn’t add any emojis that often indicate a celebrity is joking. It’s no secret that she’s told how much she looks like Cindy Crawford, but she may not see the similarities as much as everyone else despite how obvious it might be.

Kaia Gerber has been in the tabloids for allegedly being interested in appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to reports, mainly published on Radar Online, Cindy Crawford has allegedly been terrified that her daughter would want to be on the reality TV show with friend, Kendall Jenner.

According to Gossip Cop, claims made by reports that Kaia Gerber’s mother and father, Rande Gerber, are furious about the prospect of their daughter appearing KUWTK is false. Several other claims are also debunked, such as Kaia has been told to stay away from Jenner and that her parents are working on getting their own reality show. As Gossip Cop informs readers, Kaia has been seen with Jenner a few times and her parents aren’t going to have a reality show. A spokesperson for Crawford has confirmed that the stories are all “made up.”