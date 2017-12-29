Rumors claiming that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are having a “secret affair” have spread like wildfire earlier this year. The relationship of the two bankable stars has become a hot topic online since they appeared in the first Fifty Shades installment. Aside from their very effective on-screen chemistry, fans claim that the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars look good together in real life too.

Earlier this year, their avid followers have noticed how they got so flirty at Oscars 2017. Cosmopolitan shared that Dakota Johnson “got her flirt on” before proclaiming La La Land as the film with Best Production Design. After jokingly telling the crowd that Jamie Dornan looks so familiar to her, the Fifty Shades Freed stars had a “brief exchange of giggles.”

Because of this, some shady publications have claimed that there must be something “romantic” happening between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. However, the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars were quick to deny the speculations and emphasized that they are just friends. The 35-year-old Irish actor even debunked the claims that he is cheating on his wife, Amelia Warner, with Chris Martin’s rumored girlfriend.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jamie Dornan said that his steamy scenes with Dakota Johnson did not affect his marriage. As a matter of fact, the actor said that Amelia Warner supports him all the way. However, the Fifty Shades Freed star divulged that his wife does not have plans to watch the erotic American film series.

“The more public interest there is in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children.”

Dakota Johnson, for her part, said that Jamie Dornan has been a very protective of her. The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress revealed that her friendship with Amelia Warner’s husband was built on trust. She added that Jamie comforts her when things get complicated on the set.

Meanwhile, followers of Dakota Johnson were shocked after it was learned that her rumored boyfriend, Chris Martin, was reunited with Gwyneth Paltrow. Daily Mail shared that the Coldplay frontman was sighted together with his former partner and kids – Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 – in Antigua. Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that the romance of Jamie Dornan’s leading lady in Fifty Shades Freed and the 40-year-old British musician could possibly be over.

'Yes sir': Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Freed https://t.co/dPB79jR4rx — Laura (@Mrscoups) December 27, 2017

For starters, the pair, reportedly, went to Israel together last month to watch the concert of Nick Cave. The Fifty Shades Freed actress and Chris Martin were also spotted having dinner at Yam Sheva in Herzliya City. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the two celebrities has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, devoted supporters of “The Scientist” singer and Jamie Dornan’s on-screen partner should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Interesting reading ???? if you haven’t already seen it already @Mostly50Shades Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin CONFIRM romance https://t.co/VduZn4ZGkj via @DailyMailCeleb — FiftyShadesForever ???????????????? (@shades_forever) December 19, 2017

Catch the Fifty Shades Freed movie on Feb. 9, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!