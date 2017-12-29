WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Will Wrestle In A Tag Team Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

It’s been confirmed for weeks that The Undertaker will make his return to WWE television during the 25th-anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw in January. With the event only six days before the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, the WWE Universe is extremely curious if The Deadman will be announcing an in-ring return for that event or for the grandest stage of them all. For the next few weeks, several rumors are going to fly.

For instance, a new report is claiming that WWE officials have made a decision about John Cena’s match at WrestleMania 34. Apparently, it’s going to be “bigger than a WWE Title Match with AJ Styles.” Naturally, a lot of fans are wondering if the long-awaited match between John Cena and The Undertaker will happen in New Orleans this April. However, it seems that Vince McMahon might have some other plans in the works.

It’s now being reported by Pro Wrestling Unlimited that Vince McMahon is confident that The Undertaker will wrestle at WrestleMania 34 next year. The current creative plans are for him to reunite with Kane once more for a tag team match on the grandest stage of them all. It’s being said that The Deadman has the pitch from WWE officials, and he will be making a final decision about the match before Raw’s 25th anniversary.

‘The Brothers of Destruction could be ending their WWE careers together at WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

As of this writing, there is no indication about who The Brothers of Destruction would face if The Deadman does choose to wrestle again at WrestleMania 34. A few names have been mentioned, including John Cena and Braun Strowman. However, it’s unlikely that WWE officials are going to write any matches in stone for The Undertaker until he gives a confirmation that he wants to wrestle another match at WrestleMania 34.

On paper, a tag team match wouldn’t be as harsh on his body. The WWE Universe didn’t appreciate Roman Reigns “retiring” The Undertaker, so one more match to end his career with Kane may be a better scenario for The Deadman’s good-bye. Unfortunately, all the WWE Universe can do until Raw’s 25th anniversary is speculate and hope that The Undertaker will rise from the dead once more for an official retirement match.