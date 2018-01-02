Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller, and Jennifer Aniston’s personal lives have remained one of the hot topics of 2017. Even though the world has aged another year, chances are extremely slim that the rumors swirling Brad, Angelina, and Sienna will subside anytime soon. Post-split with Angelina in September 2016, there were reports that Brad has tried his level best to reconcile with his ex-wife Jennifer and is reportedly getting serious for Charlotte Casiraghi. The recent reports allegedly suggest that Brad’s causal dating spree also includes Sienna Miller and he is reportedly planning to go public with his romance.

According to the Australian edition of OK! Magazine, Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller are reportedly getting serious about each other and are currently planning to publicly accept their relationship.

Apparently, this is not the first time reports surfaced that Brad has the hots for G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra movie actress. The alleged dating rumors first surfaced in April 2017 when it was falsely contended that the duo was flirting at the Los Angeles premiere of Pitt’s The Lost City of Z. Then in June, it was reported by The Sun that Brad and Miller were spotted at the Glastonbury music festival “holding hands.”

“Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate,” it was reported at that time.

Apart from Sienna Miller, Brad’s name was recently linked with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco. It was allegedly reported by several outlets that after splitting with Angelina Jolie, Brad started dating Charlotte Casiraghi — who is widely been regarded as young Angelina Jolie. There were even false reports that Brad is planning to have another love child with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi as he misses being with a family of his own.

“Brad doesn’t care that it’s pretty soon in their relationship – he feels like Charlotte and he is meant to be, and he can really see a long and happy future with her.”

At this point, there are so many reports about Hollywood’s A-list stars and until an official statement is not released by their representatives, well-wishers of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller are advised to understand that these claims are nothing but rumors. On the professional front, Brad is busy filming his next sci-fi film which is scheduled to release next year. Angelina Jolie recently won applause for her film, First They Killed My Father. Sienna Miller, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ben Lewin’s biographical spy thriller film The Catcher Was a Spy in which she will be sharing screen space with Paul Rudd, Guy Pearce, and Jeff Daniels.