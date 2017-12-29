‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 1-5: Sharon Rages At Scabby, JT Blames Billy For Reed DUI

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Monday, January 1, through Friday, January 5, reveal there’s a rerun on Monday. Then, the rest of the week is hot drama as Scott and Abby feel the wrath, Abbott family drama ramps up, and JT refuses to take responsibility for his son’s bad deeds. Also, one couple hits the skids while another heats up next week, according to the latest Y&R spoilers. Monday’s show is a rerun of the episode of Nikki’s piano concert, but the rest of the week after that is all-new.

Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, January 2

This week, Young and the Restless viewers saw Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) catching Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) making out after the vow renewal ceremony. On Tuesday, January 2, Nick goes to confront his half-sister Abby and demands to know why she was kissing the man he hates, who’s shacking up with his ex-wife, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Abby can’t defend herself much since she’s been doing wrong with Scott ever since the night they spent in the storage unit.

Meanwhile, trouble with exes is brewing for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) decides that the reason Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) is getting into trouble is Vikki’s other ex. JT thinks Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is a bad influence on their son. Since Billy saved Reed from the fire, this seems a pretty callous attitude for JT to adopt. Victoria will defend Billy, and that will aggravate JT more. Reed’s DUI arrest will trigger more family drama as JT criticizes Vikki’s choices.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Sharon leans about Scott and Abby’s secret sex shenanigans and is furious. No way will Nick keep quiet about what he saw, particularly since he can’t stand Scott. Sharon wants answers, but there’s nothing much that Scott can say to satisfy her. It shouldn’t be too long before Scott’s bags are packed and he’s out of there.

Some Y&R rumors hint that Sharon will be hurt to discover that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) knew about Scott and Abby and didn’t tell her. Spoilers promise that Sharon won’t let Scott walk all over her and will fight back. Sharon, as the woman scorned, isn’t a pretty picture. When Sharon rages at Scott and Abby, relationships explode and the family takes sides.

Y&R spoilers for Thursday, January 4

New Young and the Restless spoilers promise trouble in paradise for Nick and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan). Some are speculating it could be the long-awaited Christian paternity reveal, but that doesn’t seem likely. Since Nick is planning to do some renovations on the condo, it’s more likely that it’s a hiccup in the plans. Y&R rumors tease the shakeup in their lives might be Chelsea discovering she’s pregnant since that would also throw a wrinkle into their plans to perk up the penthouse.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday

Although the party for two planned by Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) didn’t go exactly as planned, Jill will keep scheming, according to new spoilers. Finally, there’s some progress on Friday, January 5, when sparks fly between Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). Will Lily finally be able to accept baby Sam and forget about Juliet so she can reunite with her husband?

Other Y&R spoilers for next week

Also. next week, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) fights back against Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and his reign of terror at Jabot. Ashley isn’t happy that he’s taking risks with the family business and not consulting the board. Jack seems to be headed for a breakdown. Billy accepts a new challenge next week and it’s more than the racehorse he bought for Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). It’s time for Billy to get serious about the next phase of his life.

There is a lot to see next week on Y&R. Remember that Monday, January 1, is an encore episode and then there are four new episodes on January 2-5. Catch up on the latest scoop on Ravi’s new love interest and Abby and Victoria’s catfight over JT. Check back soon for even more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.