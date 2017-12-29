Donald Trump Dubbed ‘Laziest President’ As New Stat Reveals He Took 4 Times More Vacation Days Than Obama

President Donald Trump will reportedly end the year with a new record for the most number of vacation days during his first year in the office.

In a recent report by Politicus USA, it has been revealed that Trump has spent more time on vacation than any President in the past few years, including his predecessor, Barack Obama.

According to a poll tweeted by The Daily Edge, Trump spent 111 days on vacation — almost one-third of his first year in the White House. The said figure is a far cry from Obama, which reportedly took 26 days of vacation during his first year in the office.

During the campaign period, it can be recalled that Trump highly criticized Obama for taking breaks during his presidency. In fact, he regularly condemned the former president for his golfing habits or going out of town with his family.

Aside from Obama, other former presidents on the list include Ronald Reagan (42 vacation days), George H.W. Bush (40 vacation days), Bill Clinton (21 vacation days), and Jimmy Carter (19 vacation days).

Despite the data, Trump’s administration claims much of his time away from the White House are working vacations, adding that the president continues with his duties even if he’s away from his office.

However, a report by the Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump’s total travel expenses cost around $1.5 million a month — almost $500,000 more than Obama’s average spend during his term.

The outlet also noted that Trump spent 40 days at his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach resort in Florida and 20 days golfing at the same location.

President Donald Trump has been dubbed the laziest president, according to recent stats. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Aside from his travels, Trump has been criticized in the past for spending a big amount of money before Melania and Barron moved into the White House. According to the New York Police Department, the president’s administration spent between $127,000 to $146,000 a day to “protect the First Lady and her son while they reside in Trump Tower.”

Trump was also criticized for his vacations. Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, a recent poll from Gallup claimed that Trump’s approval rating is currently at an all-time low, standing at a dismal 37%. Apparently, this is the lowest approval rating of any president since 1953.

The record-breaking figure is considered a troubling sign for the Republican Party, which aims to hold onto its House and Senate majorities in the 2018 midterm elections.

So far, President Donald Trump has yet to comment on being labeled the “laziest” commander-in-chief.